Galaxy stun Sundowns, as Pirates set to be crowned new Premiership champions

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Victor Letsoalo celebrates his penalty scored for TS Galaxy with teammate Mlungisi Mbunjana in their Betway Premiership win against Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.

There will almost certainly be new champions of the Betway Premiership in the thrilling 2025-26 season in Orlando Pirates, who are set to unseat eight-time successive winning machines Mamelodi Sundowns.

Downs, playing their last Premiership game to make way for the two legs of the no-doubt distracting Caf Champions League final ahead of the rest of the teams completing the last two rounds over the next two Saturdays, were shocked 3-2 by fired-up TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.

The result saw Downs end on 68 points. Pirates (65 points from 28 games), who meet Durban City at Orlando Stadium and Orbit College at an away venue to be confirmed, need three points to wrap up their first league title since 2012.

Remarkably for Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who amazingly has battled to win over all his team’s supporters, Pirates will also win a treble if they finish the job in the league, which they are now heavily favoured to do. Bucs won the MTN8 and Carling Knockout in the opening half of the Moroccan’s first campaign at the Soweto giants.

After Downs’ madcap 7-4 win against Siwelele FC in Atteridgeville on Saturday, there were five more goals in this roaring encounter.

Brayan León strikes again 💪⚽



His brace brings Sundowns level against TS Galaxy 🟡👆



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/2GVlE456Q1 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 12, 2026

Victor Letsoalo put Galaxy ahead with a seventh-minute penalty before Sedwyn George made it 2-0 in the 18th. That man Brayan León followed up Saturday’s hat-trick with a quick brace in the 36th and 41st (penalty) to level the scores by the break.

Mpho Mvelase put fired-up Galaxy back ahead seconds from the restart.

Kaizer Chiefs’ 1-1 draw against Downs two games ago did Pirates a huge favour in one of the most dramatic and enthralling title races of the last decade. Former Chiefs star Bernard Parker, now coach of Galaxy, schemed the result that almost certainly put the final nail in Sundowns’ hopes of a ninth title on the trot.

With Sundowns’ defence showing signs of frailty recently, Sunday’s home first leg of the Champions League final against Morocco’s AS FAR looming and injuries and suspensions creeping in, Brazilians coach Miguel Cardoso rejigged his starting XI.

Zuko Mdunyelwa came in for suspended stalwart Khuliso Mudau at right-back, where Thapelo Morena was also out injured. In a potential trial showing for the final, Kegan Johannes replaced young Bafana Bafana prospect Khulumani Ndamane, exhibiting confidence issues with crucial mistakes in recent matches, at centreback.

Another key player for Downs, central midfielder Jayden Adams, was also suspended, replaced by Marcelo Allende.

Ooh what a goal by Ts Galaxy!! This run by Mahlambi and ooh what a finish by Sedwyn George. Mudau’s absence costing Sundowns? #BetwayPrem pic.twitter.com/dtTH4IEHYh — Micah Da Music (@MicahDaMusic) May 12, 2026

Needing a virtually impossible 10-goal win at least for goal difference purposes but at the very least the win that would keep Pirates under pressure to get two victories, one would have expected Downs to come out bossing on the front foot.

Instead they were out of sorts. The new-look back four looked lost in crucial patches early on and Galaxy had a 2-0 lead within 18 minutes.

First the Mpumalanga side almost gifted Sundowns an opener as big defensive midfielder Mlungisi Mbunjana could not control on the edge of his area, instead teeing up the run through of Arthur Sales to force a stop off the legs of goalkeeper Ira Eliezer Tapé.

Soon after that Mdunyelwa clattered down winger Seluleko Mahlambi in the box and referee Jelly Chavani pointed to the spot. Letsoalo calmly sent Ronwen Williams the wrong way.

Eleven minutes later Galaxy left Downs truly reeling. Letsoalo had space attacking down the middle and slipped a pass to George free on the right to sweep in past Williams.

Sundowns are a champion team - eight times in a row with some of the most entertaining, relentless football seen in the game in this country for decades. With another side a comeback by half time would have been surprising, but not the Brazilians.

Early breakthrough for the Rockets as Victor Letsoalo scores from the penalty spot 🚀🔥



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/DvMVBLtACO — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 12, 2026

León was left free to smash a header from close range past Tapé from Nuno Santos’s expertly curled cross from the right.

The Colombian’s back-heel then surprised Rockets right-back Mvelase, who could not remove his arm, Chavani blowing for handball. León struck low past Tapé and Downs could press the reset button to start from scratch in the second half.

After that break, though, it took under 40 seconds for fired-up Galaxy to go ahead again. A pass from deep found the run down the middle of Sphesihle Maduna, who knocked on with his first touch to Mvelase on the overlap, who stroked in past Williams.

Given he might have a role to play in the final, Miguel Cardoso brought on Ndamane for Grant Kekana soon after the break, along with Tashreeq Matthews for Sales.

Downs fought to get back into the game again. Substitute Miguel Reisinho forced a stop from Tapé as the Brazilians piled on the pressure, Galaxy defending with everything to prevent that.

Rockets substitute Junior Zindonga had a double chance to extend the lead, Williams stopping the second of those.

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