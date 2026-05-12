Guardiola downplays pressure on Man City after Arsenal win

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Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says there is no extra pressure on his side.

By Chiranjit Ojha

Arsenal’s late win over West Ham United on Sunday to go five points clear at the top of the Premier League table does not put any extra pressure on second-placed Manchester City, Pep Guardiola said.

Guardiola’s side, who have played a game less, must hope for Arsenal to drop points, as a win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday will still leave them two points behind, with two matches left.

“Same one as two days, three days, four days ago,” Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday, when asked about the pressure on his side.

“What I’ve learnt from my career as a manager is, what you cannot control, forget about it. To do better what you have not done better this season. To arrive in better position to fight for the Premier League, that we are still fighting.”

Guardiola said he expects Palace to be a difficult team to beat, despite the 15th-placed side being winless in their last four top-flight games.

“They have a European final,” he said, referring to Palace’s upcoming Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano on May 27.

“Maybe struggling a bit in the Premier League with a lot of changes. Manager [Oliver Glasner] is leaving … and maybe they were not consistent, but the quality is there.”

Guardiola said City’s injured midfielder Rodri and defender Abdukodir Khusanov are feeling much better, but did not say whether they would return to action against Palace.

Palace are also set to play Arsenal in the final game of their Premier League campaign, three days before the Conference League final.

Asked if he is worried Palace will field a weakened side against Arsenal to rest key players before their maiden European final, Guardiola said he is not concerned.

“They are so professional, the teams. Crystal Palace will play top against [Arsenal],” Guardiola said.

With the FA Cup final against Chelsea coming up on Saturday, followed by a trip to Bournemouth three days later, Guardiola admitted that City may also need to rotate their squad.

“After three days we travel to London, then come back and play Bournemouth. So of course … I have to think about it,” he added.

• Arsenal defender Ben White has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a significant medial knee ligament injury.

White came off in the 28th minute of Arsenal’s nervy 1-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday, the latest injury blow for the 28-year-old who has missed several games this season.

“Our medical team are now managing Ben’s recovery and rehabilitation programme, with everyone fully focused on supporting the aim of Ben being ready for the start of our pre-season preparations,” the club said.

The injury has ruled him out of Arsenal’s two remaining Premier League games as well as the Champions League final against Paris St Germain. Reuters