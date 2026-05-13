Pirates’ title decider probably headed for FNB or Mbombela

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Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa celebrates his goal with Kamogelo Sebelebele during their Betway Premiership match against TS Galaxy at the Orlando Stadium.

FNB and Mbombela stadiums have emerged as likely venues for Orlando Pirates’ expected coronation in their last league game of the season against relegation-threatened Orbit College.

Orbit’s GM confirmed yesterday that their crucial season finale against Pirates won’t be played at Rustenburg’s Royal Bafokeng Stadium as originally planned due to renovations under way at the 2010 World Cup venue.

The club later released a statement saying they were “in the process of securing an alternative, compliant venue capable of hosting a fixture of this magnitude”.

The statement further reads that a “final confirmation regarding the venue will be communicated by Friday, May 15″.

It is surmised that the match is now likely to be played at either FNB or Mbombela stadiums. Interestingly, FNB is Pirates’ alternative venue and first-choice backyard of their biggest rivals, Kaizer Chiefs.

Mswenko Boys played their first three league games of the season at Dobsonville Stadium, as their primary venue, Olympia Park in Rustenburg, was still under renovation.

However, a source close to the club’s dealings ruled out Dobsonville Stadium. “It’s between FNB and Mbombela. Dobsonville is too small for this fixture. When Orbit hosted Sundowns at Olympia Park, almost 30,000 people attended, and Dobsonville’s capacity is 20,000, so you can imagine what could happen there,” said the mole.

Olympia Park already poses a critical security and compliance risk for big matches, as was seen when Mswenko Boys hosted Mamelodi Sundowns there in March.

It’s unclear why Orbit opted against taking this all-important fixture to their other alternative venue, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha, where they hosted Kaizer Chiefs on April 6.

PSL allows a team to register one home venue and two alternatives, but the league allows teams to take their games outside registered venues, provided registered venues are unavailable.

As Orbit haven’t used Royal Bafokeng this season, they’ve technically used two of their three registered venues, Olympia and Dobsonville.

Bertie Grobbelaar of Stadium Management SA (SMSA), who manages FNB Stadium, couldn’t be reached to confirm if the 2010 World Cup stadium has indeed been mooted to host Orbit vs Pirates on May 23.

City of Mbombela spokesperson Joseph Ngala could also not be reached.

Pirates need to win their last two games, against Durban City at home this weekend and Orbit the next Saturday, to be champions.

In 2003, Pirates were crowned champions at Royal Bafokeng Stadium, meaning they’re missing a chance to potentially win another championship at that ground.