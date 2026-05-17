Boost for Sundowns as Keanu Cupido in starting XI for Caf final first leg

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Mamelodi Sundowns' jerseys hang in the change room at Loftus Versfeld ahead of Sunday's 2025-26 Caf Champions League final first leg match against AS FAR on 17 May 2026.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has included defender Keanu Cupido in his starting line-up for the Champions League final first leg clash against AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld.

Cupido was a major doubt for the match after suffering a shoulder injury in the Betway Premiership draw with Kaizer Chiefs a few weeks ago. He returns to partner Khulumani Ndamane in central defence.

The return of the big, physical Cupido should be a major boost for Downs in their biggest match of the campaign. The Brazilians experienced defensive issues going into their biggest two matches of the campaign, conceding an unheard of seven goals in their last two Betway Premiership games.

Calm before the storm. pic.twitter.com/d9KKbflHjU — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) May 17, 2026

Elsewhere in the defence, Sundowns have called on Khuliso Mudau (back from domestic suspension), Aubey Modiba while Kegan Johannes, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Divine Lunga are on the bench.

Sundowns host the Moroccan side in the home leg in Pretoria looking for a favourable result to take to Rabat this coming Sunday.

Another notable inclusion in Cardoso’s starting line-up is young midfielder Kutlwano Letlhaku in the centre of the park, where he will do duty alongside Jayden Adams, Nuno Santos and Teboho Mokoena.

For impact in midfield, there is veteran midfielder Themba Zwane and livewire Chilean Marcelo Allende on Downs’ bench.

In attack, Cardoso is going to rely on Tashreeq Matthews and the prolific, destructive Colombian Brayan León as his starters, with Arthur Sales, Lebo Mothiba and Monnapule Saleng providing cover from the bench.

Mamelodi Sundowns starting XI: Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Khulumani Ndamane, Keanu Cupido, Aubrey Modiba, Jayden Adams, Teboho Mokoena, Kutlwano Letlhaku, Tashreeq Matthews, Brayan León

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