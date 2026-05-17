Ouaddou says having to wait for final day to win the title is good for PSL

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Nkosinathi Sibisi of Orlando Pirates challenges Joslin Kamatuka of Durban City FC during the Betway Premiership 2025/2026 match at Orlando Amstel Arena on May 16 in Johannesburg. Picture:

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says he likes it for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) that they couldn’t secure the league title in their penultimate league fixture against Durban City at home on Saturday.

Durban City held Pirates, who are hoping to be champions for the first time since the 2011/2012 season, to a scoreless draw. The Soweto club now need to beat relegation-threatened Orbit College at Mbombela Stadium in the season finale on Saturday.

“This [their failure to beat Durban City] increases the interest in the PSL. Nobody gives up. Of course we can be disappointed, but I think for the interest of the PSL it’s really good. It means we keep the suspense until the end, something that was not heard of in the past eight years [when Mamelodi Sundowns dominated hands down],” Ouaddou said.

“It was unusual for you because, in the past eight years, you knew one month before the end of the season who was going to be champion.”

The Sea Robbers coach insisted they were only thinking about three points, not the title against Durban City.

“Of course we wanted to offer three points, and I want to be clear: not the title because a lot of people were already celebrating before this game. The champagne was out before this game,” Ouaddou said.

“We are clear; for us the target was three points. We wanted to take three points in front of our fans. It didn’t happen, but I’ve been saying since the beginning of the season that the title will be decided on the last day.”

Ouaddou is optimistic that his troops will finish the job against the Mswenko Boys, albeit acknowledging that it won’t be a walk in the park, as Orbit are fighting for survival.

“I am really confident, and my players should be confident as well,” Ouaddou said.

“We hope to give happiness and joy to our fans, but it’s not going to be easy as well because we are going to play against a team that’s trying to save its position in the PSL, but let’s go and grab it. I think it’s a big challenge.”