‘We made it difficult for ourselves’: Cupido ahead of Downs’ Caf final return leg

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Keano Cupido of Mamelodi Sundowns and Anas Bach of AS FAR during the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League final 1st leg match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on May 17 2026 in Pretoria. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Keanu Cupido feels they made their job of winning the CAF Champions League title more difficult by failing to score more than two goals in the first leg against AS FAR.

Masandawana take a slender lead to Morocco for the return leg in Rabat on Sunday (9pm) as they look to complete the job and win the title.

But Cupido, who returned to the starting line-up on Sunday, feels it will be more difficult in the second leg as AS FAR will be seeking to overturn the results in front of their supporters and Downs will need to fight hard to avoid defeat.

“It was not that tough. I think we made it difficult for ourselves. We had good opportunities to kill off the game. But we still won 1-0,” Cupido said.

“But we are happy with a victory and a clean sheet. It was a good game for us.”

While the 1-0 result gives them the upper hand heading into the return fixture, Cupido said they will have to show commitment to get a result.

The Brazilians just need to avoid a defeat to clinch their second continental title.

“It’s difficult, basically playing away. We felt the atmosphere when we played in Tunisia and are expecting something similar to that,” he said. “But also as a team, once you go away, you need to fight together as a unit. We know it’s not going to be easy for us, but if we go out there as a united team, we will come back with a victory.”

Cupido revealed that he played with pain after he sustained a shoulder injury during their 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs in a league match that saw him miss Sundowns’ fixtures against Siwelele and TS Galaxy.

“The shoulder is getting better. I can’t complain that the team needed me. I had to be here today [Sunday]. The doctors did everything, and yeah, I just played still under the beat of pain.

“I just took an injection. If the team needs me, I have to be there through pain, but I’m happy to be on the field again.”