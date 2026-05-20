Sibisi confident Bucs can secure league title

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Nkosinathi Sibisi, captain of Orlando Pirates, is upbeat about his team's chances of winning the league. Picture:

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Orlando Pirates skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi has insisted the Buccaneers are still within their objective of winning the league after they failed to beat Durban City in their penultimate league fixture at home last Saturday.

“Bhodlela”, as Sibisi is known in football circles, sees no reason to doubt their chances of winning what would be their first league title since the 2011/12 season.

After drawing goalless against Durban at Orlando Amstel Arena, where their goalkeeper Sipho Chaine kept his 20th league clean sheet of the campaign, the Sea Robbers need to win against relegation-threatened Orbit College in their last fixture at a sold-out Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (3pm) to be crowned champions.

“We are still there ... we are still within our objective. We shouldn’t doubt [that they will be champions]. There’s no reason to doubt,” Sibisi told Prates’ media department.

We have never stopped working ahead of our game against Orbit, so there’s no reason not to believe — Orlando Pirates skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi

“The performance against Durban showed that we wanted to win, but unfortunately it was not enough for us. We have never stopped working ahead of our game against Orbit, so there’s no reason not to believe. We would have loved to end the season at home with three points but it was not meant to be ... it was not through lack of trying.”

Meanwhile, Orbit will be without Yanga Madiba and Thuso Moleleki against Pirates as the two players are on loan at Mswenko Boys from Bucs. The pair’s loan agreements prevent them from facing their parent club.

Madiba has played 13 league games with one assist while Moleleki boasts 15 league appearances with two goals and three assists this season.

Orbit will suffer straight relegation if they lose to Pirates and Magesi beat Richards Bay by at least four answered goals at home, and Marumo avoid a defeat at home to Stellenbosch in two synchronised fixtures on the final day of the 2025/26 season.

Fixtures (all at 3pm on Saturday)