Sibisi still backs Bucs to win the league

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Nkosinathi Sibisi, captain of Orlando Pirates, is upbeat about his team's chances of winning the league.

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Orlando Pirates skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi has insisted the Buccaneers are still within their objective of winning the league after they failed to beat Durban City in their penultimate league fixture at home last Saturday.

“Bhodlela”, as Sibisi is known in football circles, sees no reason to doubt their chances of winning what would be their first league title since the 2011/12 season.

After drawing goalless against Durban City at Orlando Amstel Arena, where their goalkeeper Sipho Chaine kept his 20th league clean sheet of the campaign, the Sea Robbers need to win against relegation-threatened Orbit College in their last fixture at a sold-out Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (3pm) to be crowned champions.

“We are still there ... we are still within our objective. We shouldn’t doubt [that they will be champions]. There’s no reason to doubt,” Sibisi told Prates’ media department.

We have never stopped working ahead of our game against Orbit, so there’s no reason not to believe — Orlando Pirates skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi

“The performance against Durban showed that we wanted to win, but unfortunately it was not enough for us. We have never stopped working ahead of our game against Orbit, so there’s no reason not to believe. We would have loved to end the season at home with three points but it was not meant to be ... it was not through lack of trying.”

Meanwhile, Orbit will be without Yanga Madiba and Thuso Moleleki against Pirates as the two players are on loan at Mswenko Boys from Bucs. The pair’s loan agreements prevent them from facing their parent club.

Madiba has played 13 league games with one assist, while Moleleki boasts 15 league appearances with two goals and three assists this season.

Orbit will suffer straight relegation if they lose to Pirates and Magesi beat Richards Bay by at least four answered goals at home, and Marumo avoid a defeat at home to Stellenbosch in two synchronised fixtures on the final day of the 2025/26 season.

Here are some things that could happen on the final day:

Pirates will finally clinch the league title if they beat Orbit in their league do-or-die fixture at Mbombela Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns, who are in Morocco for the CAF Champions League final, will retain their record ninth league title if Pirates draw or lose to Orbit tomorrow.

Magesi will face automatic relegation should they fail to win against Richards Bay at Seshego Stadium. A draw would not be enough for them as they need a win and will hope other results favour them.

Orbit will avoid finishing in a playoff spot should they beat Pirates in their match and Marumo Gallants lose to Stellenbosch at home. Orbit can still avoid the playoffs should they draw against Pirates and Gallants lose to Stellenbosch.

Gallants may drop to a playoff spot if they lose to Stellies and Orbit draw with Pirates.

Chippa United can drop to the playoff spot should they lose to Kaizer Chiefs in their match, while Orbit and Gallants win their fixtures.

Durban City can confirm their place in the top eight with a draw against AmaZulu in the KwaZulu-Natal derby at home. They are eighth on the log table with 39 points and ninth-place Stellenbosch have 36 points.

Fixtures (all at 3pm on Saturday)