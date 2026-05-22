Sundowns target second star in CAF campaign

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Midfielder Teboho Mokoena will be one of the key players for Sundowns in the second leg of their Champions League final against AS FAR of Morocco in Rabat.

One-zero might be a slender advantage to take into a Caf Champions League final second leg, but it also presents Mamelodi Sundowns with their best opportunity yet to add a second star to their badge since the first was earned in 2016.

There are several factors that make a case for such an argument. First, and perhaps most importantly, their Moroccan opponents AS FAR did not score an away goal in their effort to keep the scoreline low and perhaps even sneak a draw in a tactical match in the first leg at Loftus Versfeld last Sunday.

That means if Downs score a goal in the second leg at the intimidating, 70,000-seat Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah on Sunday, AS FAR need to score three in reply if they are to lift the trophy.

That makes the match situation fairly tricky for AS FAR, too. Even if they take a 2-0 lead — never easy against any side in a Champions League final, let alone one as continentally experienced as Sundowns, recent defensive wobbles or not — that still would leave the Brazilians needing just one goal to win.

There might be other factors indicating Sundowns remain entirely in with a shot.

There was always a feeling AS FAR were not as dangerous a combination as Pyramids FC, the Brazilians’ 2024-25 final opponents. The 1-0 lead this year is a far better situation than the 1-1 draw Downs took to Cairo, where the Egyptian club’s 2-1 win secured a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Sunday’s first leg appeared to confirm AS FAR are not as imposing. The Moroccan club does not have a Fiston Mayele, the Democratic Republic of Congo international striker whose exploits in the Champions League — six goals, including one in the final — won him the 2025 Confederation of African Football (Caf) Inter-Club (local-based) Player of the Year award. Mayele was arguably the only difference between the teams in last year’s final.

Downs showed themselves capable of breaching AS FAR’s defence on numerous occasions at Loftus. Of course, the Moroccan outfit will be a different prospect at home, but they also have to attack, and that could open up spaces for the Brazilians to get in behind them.

Sundowns’ injuries at the back did not affect them to the extent of conceding in Pretoria. Khulumani Ndamane came through despite his recent jitters in form, and Keanu Cupido’s physical presence after returning from a shoulder injury made a difference.

The solid Grant Kekana is also back from suspension and an option in Rabat. Aubrey Modiba, scorer of the superb free-kick in the first leg, is a major injury concern, and Divine Lunga might have to rise to the occasion at left-back.

Under more pressure in the second leg, Downs’ defence still looks capable of holding AS FAR, who are intelligent and dangerous but not spectacularly intimidating on the counter-attack.

And Downs have in-form Colombian Brayan León — besides their array of dangerous midfield and forward scorers, such as Iqraam Rayners, Teboho Mokoena, Nuno Santos, Kutlwano Lethlaku and Monnapule Saleng — to lead an attack that looks capable of another goal in Rabat.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso made no secret their target is to try to get an away goal to put their hosts under pressure.

“We have to play looking for a goal,” the Portuguese said. “The game will obviously be different from the first leg, but if we make it similar to the way we played in the first leg, for sure we will be close to having control of the match.”

Downs’ preparations were severely disrupted by their delayed departure from OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, only leaving on Wednesday due to the Moroccan aviation authorities denying a landing permit to the Brazilians’ charter flight, which smacked of gamesmanship.

That cost Downs a full day’s training and adjusting to the away conditions, but it might also serve to motivate them even more.

They are in with a real shout of earning their second star. Leaving everything on the pitch in Rabat will go a long way to securing it.