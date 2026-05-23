WATCH | Pirates end 14-year wait for Premiership title in Mbombela

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thalente Mbatha of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Orbit College at Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit, on the 23 May 2026.

Two sensational own goals by Orbit College have given Orlando Pirates their first league title in 14 years after being ‘nearly men’ for the past three seasons.

On the flip side, Pirates’ 2-0 win over Orbit at Mbombela Stadium means the North West side has been relegated back to the Motsepe Foundation Championship as they finished the season bottom of the table.

Pirates’ title success, their first since the 2011/12 season, ends Mamelodi Sundowns’ eight-season supremacy.

This title-deciding sold-out affair had to wait for the start of the second half to be fully packed as there were a good number of unoccupied seats in the first stanza.

In the true sense of the name of this province —Mpumalanga (which loosely translates to the rising sun) — the skies were clear, making it perfect weather for a game of football and a momentous occasion for Pirates, while for Mswenko Boys it was the sunset as the outcome relegated them.

Wearing what looked like a new navy blue suit almost identical to the one he wore in last Saturday’s goalless draw at home to Durban City, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou looked anxious in the dugout and never sat down all game long, while his Orbit counterpart Pogiso Makhoye rested his feet at some point.

Pirates made double changes to the starting XI that was held to a goalless stalemate by Durban in their penultimate league fixture with Tshepang Moremi and Nkosikhona Ndaba replacing Patrick Maswanganyi and Deon Hotto respectively.

Moremi’s return to the starting line-up saw Relebohile Mofokeng move to the No.10 role, having played as a winger against Durban, where Maswanganyi occupied the playmaker role.

Orbit deployed a very stubborn low-blow, such that they never made any box entries for the duration of the first half, whereas the Sea Robbers missed two clear chances with Mofokeng and Moremi guilty of squandering those opportunities.

As the game dragged on without a breakthrough goal, the silence started to become too loud in the stands, where those clad in the famous black and white, dominated, despite being there for the away team.

The silence turned into jubilation for the Ghost when Orbit keeper Sabelo Nkomo scored one of craziest own goals one could ever see, using his strong fist to punch Moremi’s corner into his own net in the first half’s stoppage.

As if that wasn’t wild enough, Mswenko Boys painted themselves into a corner once more, scoring another wild own goal five minutes into the second half, courtesy of Ndumiso Ngiba whose poor clearance went straight into his net, beating his onrushing shot-stopper Nkomo. The two crazy own goals on the final day of the campaign just summed up Orbit’s tough campaign as rookies.

Sowetan