West Ham relegated as Tottenham survive

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By Sam Tobin

London ― West Ham United were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday despite a 3-0 win at home to Leeds United, as Tottenham Hotspur’s victory over Everton confirmed the Hammers’ demotion from England’s top flight.

The hosts realistically needed a win with Spurs losing to stay up, having started the game two points behind their relegation rivals with a far inferior goal difference.

West Ham fans feared the worst after news of Spurs’ first-half goal spread around the ground, but Taty Castellanos gave them hope with a 67th-minute header. Jarrod Bowen doubled the lead with 10 minutes left and Callum Wilson added a late third.

The win put West Ham on 39 points from 38 games, but they finished two behind 17th-placed Spurs meaning the Hammers were relegated to the second-tier Championship for the first time since 2010-11.

Tottenham Hotspur salvaged their Premier League status in the nick of time as Joao Palhinha’s first-half goal earned a priceless 1-0 home victory against Everton.

Only an 11th home league defeat of a miserable season could have sent Tottenham down for the first time since 1977, but Palhinha’s 43rd-minute effort erased that nightmare scenario.

Tottenham’s victory completed an escape mission led by Roberto De Zerbi who has rejuvenated the team since taking charge little more than a month ago with Spurs deep in trouble.

After an afternoon of nerves and 10 agonising minutes of stoppage time in which every Tottenham clearance was cheered, the final whistle was met by huge relief and celebrations.

Elsewhere, Arsenal celebrated their coronation as Premier League champions with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at a sun-drenched Selhurst Park, capping a remarkable season that saw them finish with 85 points.

Arsenal's Noni Madueke, manager Mikel Arteta, Declan Rice and Eberechi Eze celebrate after reaching the Champions League final Soccer Football at the Emirates Stadium in London, on May 5 2026. Picture: Paul Childs/Reuters (Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs )

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke gave Arsenal their 26th win of the season while Jean-Philippe Mateta headed home for Palace.

With the Premier League title already secured earlier in the week, manager Arteta fielded a heavily rotated squad ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final clash with Paris St Germain, resting top players.

Before kickoff Palace players formed a guard of honour for the newly crowned champions, applauding them onto the pitch.

Manchester City lost 2-1 to Aston Villa but their fans were less focused on the scoreboard then in an emotional farewell to Pep Guardiola after a decade in charge.

There was little riding on the outcome of their final game of the season, with City already assured of second, seven points behind Arsenal.

Villa, who came fourth on 65 points, had already secured Champions League qualification and arrived buoyed by their Europa League triumph on Wednesday.

Ollie Watkins struck twice as Villa played spoilers at the Etihad Stadium, but the loss could not overshadow the tributes to beloved City boss Guardiola after a glittering decade that transformed the club’s trajectory and changed English football.

Antoine Semenyo put City on the scoreboard in the 22nd minute but Watkins struck in both 46th and 61st minutes.

Phil Foden celebrated what he thought was a late equaliser but it was chalked off for offside.

Both City captain Bernardo Silva and defender John Stones were in tears as they were given guards of honour by both teams in the second half of their final appearances for City. Guardiola hugged both and wiped away tears with his T-shirt. Reuters