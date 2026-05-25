Ouaddou hails Pirates’ title triumph after ending 14-year wait

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Abdeslam Ouaddou hailed a “great achievement” by his players and club winning their first Premier Soccer League title in 14 years with Saturday’s 2-0 win against Orbit College at Mbombela Stadium.

The coach said he feels “honoured” to be an African coach at Pirates, winning a first league title since Bucs’ famous second treble in succession in 2011-12. Saturday’s Premiership coup also completed a remarkable treble for Ouaddou in his first season at the Buccaneers.

There were wobbles in the chase of a mammoth undertaking looking to unseat superwealthy eight-time-in-succession domestic champions Mamelodi Sundowns. In the sprint finish the lead changed hands sometimes weekly.

As Sundowns had an erratic opening half of the season, in-form Pirates won the first two cup trophies, the MTN8 and Carling knockout, and opened a healthy lead

Pirates lost consecutive games in the league and Nedbank Cup in February, a stumble that looked difficult to recover from. The first of those was a 2-1 defeat against Sundowns that brought the Brazilians back into the race, just three points behind, when if Bucs had won, the lead would have been six. The next was their penalties cup loss, also at home, against second-tier Casric Stars in the Nedbank last 16.

Questions kept arising on whether Ouaddou’s mostly young and hungry Bucs had the experience to close the gap on Downs.

At the death, Pirates got a 2-0 win against Stellenbosch FC and Magesi FC in a tough away game to put pressure on Downs. The Brazilians, uncharacteristically, slipped. Finishing their programme early, they beat Siwelele FC 7-4 but then capitulated 3-2 against TS Galaxy, leaving Bucs two games to win.

Durban City held Pirates to a 1-1 draw on the first of those two Saturdays ago. This weekend, the Bucs took their chance against Orbit.

Ouaddou, who battled for the levels of popularity of predecessor Jose Riveiro — who won five cup trophies in his three years at Bucs but was league runner-up in all three seasons — eclipsed the Spaniard in the league and with a treble.

He hinted his future at Pirates is not certain in his postmatch press conference on Saturday, but the Moroccan could not hide his pride at succeeding at a giant as an African.

“What we just realised with the community of Orlando Pirates — and when I say ‘community’, it’s the players, technical staff, medical, performance analysts, management and, of course, we cannot forget the fans across Africa — achieved this title, through this journey, together,” Ouaddou said.

“We started to write the story at the beginning of the season. We had some difficult moments. It’s like that; it’s football. Everybody knows you cannot have only good things in a season. You can have some fantastic moments but some difficult ones too. And everybody stayed together; we worked hard, and we see the result today.

He said Saturday’s clash was “a final”.

“Remember, I kept saying in press conferences that anything can happen in football and maybe the title would be won on the last day. It’s what happened.

“I have the humility to say I played a little bit of football — 17 years at the highest level. And I experienced many situations like that.

“So when people were discouraging our team, saying it was finished, we could not win the title any more, we just listened to them, but we knew it was not the truth.”