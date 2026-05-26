Soccer

Chiefs seek experienced coach after parting ways with Kaze, Ben Youssef

Duo exit after leading Amakhosi to best league finish since 2019-20

Neville Khoza

Neville Khoza

Sports journalist

Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef during a Betway Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on February 28 in Johannesburg. (Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

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Kaizer Chiefs are looking for an experienced coach after they informed co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef that they would not continue with them next season.

The duo took over as co-coaches after the departure of Nasreddine Nabi earlier in the season.

They guided Amakhosi to a third-place finish with 54 points from 30 matches, which is the highest points tally since 2019/20, and qualified the club for the CAF Confederation Cup. They finished 15 points behind the league champions, Orlando Pirates.

Despite the pair’s impressive return, the club decided against retaining them as they look for someone experienced ahead of next season to challenge Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns for titles.

Fitness coach Majdi Safi will leave with them, while goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi’s future is unclear.

Kaze revealed after their 1-0 defeat to Chippa United that they hoped they had done enough to convince the managers to give them a permanent job.

But their poor performances in cup competitions resulted in the club looking for an experienced coach after they finished the season without a title.

Pitso Mosimane and Manqoba Mngqithi have already been linked with a move to join the Glamour Boys.

Mngqithi is with Golden Arrows, while Mosimane is unattached.

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