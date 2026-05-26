Sundowns set for crunch contract talks with Cardoso and Zwane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns chair Thlopie Motsepe and coach Miguel Cardoso with the Caf Champions League trophy at OR Tambo International Airport on the team’s return from Morocco, where they beat AS FAR in the final.

Story audio is generated using AI

Mamelodi Sundowns are set for crunch talks with coach Miguel Cardoso and inspirational captain Themba Zwane.

Cardoso, who joined Sundowns in December 2024 to replace Manqoba Mngqithi, has delivered the Champions League that had eluded the club for the past 10 years.

Downs drew 1-1 with AS FAR in Rabat on Sunday for a 2-1 aggregate victory in the final.

It is not immediately clear when Cardoso’s contract comes to an end, but club chair Thlopie Motsepe said on Monday Sundowns will be having discussions with the 53-year-old Portuguese in the coming weeks.

Sundowns chairman Thlopie Motsepe to have contract discussions with coach Miguel Cardoso.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/x1HCMRlvOM pic.twitter.com/1Ykv2nFfxP — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) May 26, 2026

Though he won the trophy the club craved most, Cardoso was heavily criticised for failing to defend an eighth successive premiership title — ceded to treble-winning Orlando Pirates — or win a domestic trophy this season.

“We will go into the next few months now and have discussions,” said Motsepe after the players returned from Morocco with the Caf Champions League trophy on Monday night.

“We are in a more positive position than when we had discussions before the coach joined the club. That’s what I should say for now in respect of the coach and the discussions that we are going to have.”

Motsepe said that when he had spoken with supporters at the airport while waiting for the players to arrive, some asked for Cardoso to stay at the club.

'I don't know,' - Themba Zwane on his Sundowns future.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/ZY0hVgfB6r pic.twitter.com/jpzQ8tOAYf — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) May 26, 2026

“The coach will not know this, but I arrived here at the airport about 40 minutes before the team arrived, and I spent some time with the supporters,” Motsepe said.

“Almost all of them asked where the coach was. Some even demanded that the coach must stay. Maybe that is the answer to the previous question, which asked how he has fared in terms of affection from the Sundowns supporters.”

Cardoso has delivered the “big fish”, and Motsepe said the challenge for the future was for Downs to reach even higher.

“When we brought the coach to the club, there was an objective we wanted to achieve. We wanted to make sure the team could reach another level and achieve something special, and we have done that.

Obviously my wish is to stay and finish my career at Mamelodi Sundowns — Themba Zwane

“Now the question is, can we do even better? Can we continue writing the special story we have written so far this season? I believe the club is heading in the right direction.”

Zwane, the 36-year-old veteran and South Africa’s best creative player the past decade, has seen little action over the past two seasons as he struggled with injuries. The Bafana Bafana star, who has a one-year contract, said he wants to end his career at the club.

“To be honest, I don’t [clearly know what my future is] and I don’t want to lie. Now I am enjoying this moment with the guys, and we will see. Obviously my wish is to stay on and finish my career at Mamelodi Sundowns.”