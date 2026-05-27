Who will make the final cut? Broos names Bafana World Cup squad tonight

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All eyes will be on Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos on Wednesday night when he announces the 2026 Fifa World Cup squad at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Broos announced the preliminary squad last week but he will trim it to between 23 and 26 players, which is the number allowed by Fifa for the tournament.

There are a number of players that are almost certainties when fit, such as Ronwen Williams, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng and Lyle Foster.

But there are areas that gave Broos and his technical team headaches, such as in the goalkeeping department, where they are expected to leave out one from among Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss and Brandon Petersen.

In terms of defence, Olwethu Makhanya, Bradley Cross and Thabiso Monyane are outsiders because they were not regulars during the qualifiers and there is injury concern about Modiba.

Modiba missed the second leg of the Champions League final for Mamelodi Sundowns against AS FAR in Morocco at the weekend due to injury, and it remains to be seen if he will be in the squad.

In central midfield, Shane Poggenpoel and Lebohang Maboe are outsiders, and Broos is likely to stick with tried and tested campaigners Mokoena, Adams, Thalente Mbatha and Sphephelo Sithole.

Another area that could have given Broos sleepless nights is the attacking department, where it would be interesting to see if he includes Patrick Maswanganyi, Iqraam Rayners, Themba Zwane and Kamogelo Sebelebele.

There is injury concern regarding utility player Thapelo Morena, whose possible unavailability may benefit Sebelebele who operates as a left back or wingback.

Other players such as Grant Kekana, Keanu Cupido, Thembinkosi Lorch and Gift Links would consider themselves unlucky not to be in the preliminary squad after impressing for their clubs.

TimesLIVE