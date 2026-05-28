Broos backs Zwane’s experience despite fitness concerns ahead of World Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Themba Zwane shakes hands with President Cyril Ramaphosa on being named in Bafana Bafana's 2026 Fifa World Cup final squad at Sefako M Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria on May 27 2026. Picture:

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos admits veteran midfielder Themba Zwane is not yet ready to play for 90 minutes, but he is taking him to the World Cup because of his vast experience.

Zwane, who has struggled with injuries in the past few years, featured in 24 matches in all competitions this season. Broos is confident the 36-year-old playmaker will add value at the global showpiece in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Broos is expected to use exciting Relebohile Mofokeng as a starting playmaker in Group A matches against Mexico (June 11), Czech Republic (June 18) and South Korea (June 24 in Mexico, 3am on June 25 SA time), with Zwane coming off the bench.

Bafana’s support from the wings at the World Cup is going to come from Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi and Thapelo Maseko.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos on the selection of Themba Zwane.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/fuPfaEu2bE pic.twitter.com/aFee3XMKbw — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) May 28, 2026

Speaking ahead of the send-off World Cup warm-up match against little-known Nicaragua at Orlando Stadium on Friday (6pm), Broos said he was happy to have someone of Zwane’s experience in the squad.

“You know how important Themba was for the national team before he was injured,” the coach said.

During Zwane’s prolonged absence from the national team because of a career-threatening Achilles injury, Broos tried Sipho Mbule and Patrick Maswanganyi at playmaker with little success.

“The moment he was injured, it was a difficult moment for us, the coaches, to find a replacement. We tried several things, and we kept on hoping that one day he would be fit.

When President Cyril Ramsphosa handed the South African flag to Ronwen Williams. pic.twitter.com/e1I5OnniWr — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) May 28, 2026

“I was worried because when you suffer an achilles injury at that age, it is not easy to make a comeback. I was happy he recovered and it was just a question of getting fit.

“I know Themba is not ready to play 90 minutes. It is just impossible because he didn’t play so much with Sundowns. But he is a good player and can help us for 45, 60 minutes or even less in a game.

“He is a player who we don’t have [apart from Zwane] because of his qualities and experience. He is a good player; he is intelligent; he scores goals, and at the moment we don’t have that.

“That’s the reason Themba is with us. I know we will need him in some games, and the minutes he will play will help the team a lot. I am very happy that he is with us.”