2026 WORLD CUP GROUP I | France again favourites, Senegal out for strong challenge

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Kylian Mbappé celebrates France's victory at the final whistle of the 2018 Fifa World Cup final against Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15 2018.

Group I certainly cannot be described as a group of death, but it could be one of the trickiest at this World Cup.

While France should be outright favourites, Norway and Senegal could be set for an intensive battle to emerge out of the group. Iraq, who endured a tough qualification that included taking long routes due to the war, should be the whipping boys.

FRANCE

Having reached the last final in 2022, losing out to Argentina only on penalties, Les Bleus head to North America as firm favourites as the number one-ranked side in the world with an army of superstars in their ranks.

They possess a deadly attack led by captain Kylian Mbappé and backed by the prodigious talents of Ousmane Dembélé, Desire Doue and Michael Olise, among others. The experience of Ngolo Kanté and Aurélien Tchouaméni should come in handy for a team who can destroy anyone.

France are a side so good it’s difficult to find a single fault in them, unless complacency and dressing room division creep in to scupper long-serving coach Didier Deschamps’s plans to add to his 2018 triumph as coach, and 1998 title as a player.

Fifa ranking: 1

Best World Cup finishes: Champions (1998 and 2018)

World Cup appearances: 16

SENEGAL

The second-best ranked African team, Senegal will be among the sides carrying the continent’s hopes of a second-round qualification. They will back themselves to finish as runners-up behind France from this group.

The Lions of Teranga are a solid unit, as evidenced when they won the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) unbeaten in Morocco earlier this year, only for it to be awarded to the hosts via a controversial boardroom decision that is being challenged at the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Senegal’s spirits won’t be dampened, however, and they have a strong squad who have been together for a long time, led by skipper Kalidou Koulibaly and key man Sadio Mané.

Coach Pape Thiaw schemed the Afcon success in January and Febuary and should be able to get his team competitive in the World Cup. Apart from the threat of France, they should be able to get maximum points off Iraq and Norway.

Fifa ranking: 14

Best World Cup finishes : Quarterfinals ( 2002)

: Quarterfinals ( World Cup appearances: 4

IRAQ

Their qualification for this World Cup is one of the most inspirational stories of overcoming adversity and huge hurdles. Due to the US war on neighbouring Iran, Iraq had challenges fulfilling their playoff against Bolivia in March as airspace was closed. They came up with alternative travel arrangements, which included long hours of road travel, and somehow they triumphed, securing only their second World Cup appearance.

It’s miracle they are here, but, unfortunately, they should be the whipping boys in the group, even though Australian coach Graham Arnold has promised they will be competitive. One of their key players is Swedish-born Amir Al-Ammari, but Iraq will be lucky to better their record of only one goal and zero points from three matches in their only appearance in 1986.

Fifa ranking: 54

Best World Cup finishes: Group stage (1986)

World Cup appearances: 2

NORWAY

Norway were one of the best performers across the European qualifying phase, winning all eight games and scoring an incredible 37 goals. They have one of the world’s most potent strikers in Erling Haaland, who is fresh from winning another Golden Boot in the English Premiership for Manchester City.

In midfield stalwart Martin Ødegaard they have one of the more dependable, senior players who has lifted his first Premiership title as Arsenal skipper, so they won’t be short on confidence. However, the World Cup has been foreign terrain for the Norwegians for almost 30 years. This is their first qualification since making the round of 16 in 1998.

Coach Ståle Solbakken will expect a battle with Senegal for a place behind favourites France, but they can shock anyone, as illustrated from their toppling of Italy in qualification.

Fifa ranking: 31

Best World Cup finishes: Last 16 (1998)

World Cup appearances: 4

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