WATCH | Bafana win friends, sign autographs and train in front of big crowd

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Bafana Bafana players and technical and backroom staff pose after a training session at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico, on Thursday ahead of their 2026 World Cup kickoff match against Mexico in Mexico City on June 11.

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Bafana Bafana are winning friends in Mexico ahead of the World Cup kickoff.

Videos shared on social media show members of the South African squad lining up to sign autographs and have pictures taken with a lone young Mexican boy who visited the team hotel.

Coach Hugo Broos gave the boy a jersey, which the players signed.

Other videos show the team’s second open training session, this time at the 26,000-seat Estadio Hidalgo, nicknamed “El Huracán” (The Hurricane), where a few hundred local football supporters arrived to watch the session.

The stadium is the home ground of topflight Liga MX side Club de Fútbol Pachuca.

🇲🇽🇿🇦 La selección de Sudafrica hizo fila para sacarse fotos y firmarle la camiseta al único nene que fue a verlos al hotel.



GENIOS pic.twitter.com/TE8C27SytI — 🥊𝕳 BARRAS DEL MUNDO ⚽🍺 (@Barras_LATAM) June 3, 2026

The South Africans are earning a reputation for approachability and friendliness in Mexico.

Bafana’s first training session on Wednesday was held on the fields of their training base at Universidad del Futbol y Ciencias del Deporte in Pachuca, after their arrival in Mexico City in the early hours of the morning.

The South Africans meet co-hosts Mexico at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City in the opening game on June 11 (9pm SA time), a rematch of the first fixture when South Africa hosted the 2010 edition.

Bafana’s remaining two Group A games are against Czechia (Czech Republic) in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 18 (6pm SA time), and South Korea in Guadalupe, Mexico, on June 24 (3am on June 25 SA time).

🧵Grok Q&A: “🇿🇦 Bafana Bafana Open Training in Mexico — Fans Show Up Strong!”



I asked @grok for reaction to the viral video:



• Bafana Bafana hold open training session at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca

• Mexican fans pack the stands to watch the squad train ahead of World Cup… — Zenzeni Sangweni (@Zenzeni_sangwen) June 4, 2026

Bafana’s departure from Johannesburg was delayed by a day from Sunday to Monday over the controversial non-arrival of their US visas by the weekend due to an apparent South African Football Association bungle.

Broos wanted at least 10 days before the opening match because he said it takes that long to adjust to high altitude.

🏟️ | ¡Gran día se vivió en el Huracán!



Nuestra afición disfrutó del entrenamiento de la selección de Sudáfrica en el Estadio Hidalgo. Entreno, firmas, fotos y mucha alegría.



Gracias por visitarnos y compartir con nuestra gente @BafanaBafana 🇿🇦 @gobiernohidalgo pic.twitter.com/Ls2azaW66A — Club de Futbol Pachuca (@Tuzos) June 4, 2026

Mexico City is at 2,240m above sea level, 500m above Johannesburg (1,750m).

Bafana’s training base in Pachuca is at 2,430m.

Fifa’s first 48-team World Cup is being co-hosted by the US and Canada.

SUDÁFRICA YA ENTRENA EN EL HIDALGO 🇿🇦⚽️👋🏼

Los Bafana Bafana trabajan ya en el estadio de Pachuca de cara a la @fifaworldcup pic.twitter.com/6JnW69ZMNI — LosCorresponsalesMX (@_Corresponsales) June 3, 2026