Bafana primed for Mexico World Cup opener

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Mahlatse Mphahlele in Pachuca, Mexico

Just like 16 years ago on that bitterly cold evening at FNB Stadium in Joburg, Bafana Bafana are in the opening match of the Fifa World Cup against Mexico, and this time it is at the Azteca Stadium.

South Africa are making their fourth World Cup appearance and the first since they hosted the tournament in 2010.

Coach Hugo Broos and his men have a monkey on their back, having never progressed beyond the group stages.

They had a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco, where they were eliminated in the round of 16 by Cameroon, but Broos says they have put that behind them and are fully focused on what lies ahead in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Here is the lowdown on Bafana for Thursday’s World Cup opener (9pm SA time).

What to expect from South Africa?

Broos has selected an exciting team with a good blend of experience and youth, and there is growing confidence among the players, who want to make a mark on the global stage.

Under Broos, Bafana are usually organised and fluid going forward, and they use varying formations of play depending on the availability of key players and the opposition.

The core of the regular starting XI includes players mainly from Mamelodi Sundowns, the dominant force in South Africa and the Champions League, and Orlando Pirates.

The 74-year-old no-nonsense Broos, who is stepping down after this World Cup, has brought genuine belief in the squad among the fans.

Several talented youngsters have the chance to impress on a stage where there will be scouts looking for talent.

What are South Africa’s strengths?

The core of the team is from Champions League champions Sundowns and domestic league champions Pirates, who are brimming with confidence.

In Broos, they have a coach who will want to bow out of the international game with his head held high by helping the country to get out of the group stages for the first time and go even further.

What are South Africa’s weaknesses?

Bafana often buckle under pressure when the stakes are high. An example of this was in the Afcon last 16 clash against Cameroon in Morocco earlier this year.

Though Broos has Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners and Evidence Makgopa, Bafana have struggled to pick ruthless, consistent goalscorers over the past few years.

Service from midfielders and wingers will be good, it’s just a matter of Foster, Rayners and Makgopa finding their scoring boots when it matters the most against Mexico, Czechia and South Korea.

Key Players

Ronwen Williams

He has been one of the stalwarts of this team for a few years, and as captain he will be vital between the poles during the tournament.

He is not only valuable as a shot-stopper but also for his footwork, as South Africa likes to play out from the back.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi

The young man has taken Major League Soccer — where he turns out for Chicago Fire — by storm, and he is a certain pick at central defence.

This is a tournament where he is expected to come of age as an international player, and there is every possibility he will earn a move to a bigger European club.

Teboho Mokoena

Another player who picks himself in the starting line-up when fit is in the heart of the midfield, where he is expected to play with club teammates Jayden Adams or Sphephelo Sithole.

Oswin Appollis

The speedy Orlando Pirates winger does not get the recognition he deserves for club and country, but he has been influential for both over the past season, and he will be vital at the World Cup.

Relebohile Mofokeng

There are strong calls for Broos to unleash Rele as the creative spark for the team in midfield because when he is high on confidence, he is almost unplayable.