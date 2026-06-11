Mexico’s star players — what Bafana are up against in World Cup opener

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Raúl Jiménez celebrates Mexico's second goal (an own goal of Stefan Bukinac of Serbia, not in frame) in their international friendly win at Nemesio Diez Stadium in Toluca, Mexico, on June 4 2026.

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When he returned to the Mexican national team for his third stint in 2024, coach Javier Aguirre introduced defensive discipline and they moved away from their traditional expansive attacking style towards a pragmatic approach.

Bafana Bafana will face a team set up to be uncomfortable to play against, aiming for uncompromising football that gives precious little away and making fast counterattacks count in Thursday’s 2026 Fifa World Cup opening game at Estadio Azteca (1pm in Mexico Coty, 9pm SA time).

Employing a 4-3-3 formation, which can become a 4-2-3-1 or even a 4-4-2 depending on the game situation and opponents, Aguirre’s recipe for Mexico to go past their last 16 barrier at World Cups as this year’s co-hosts is he wants them to be resilient and uncomfortable to face.

WATCH | Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is targeting a win over Mexico in World Cup opener to calm nerves.



Click on the link to catch all the live updates https://t.co/0iUWC9coeV#Fifa2026#WorldCup#RSAMEX pic.twitter.com/XvVWQv6yrn — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 11, 2026

Their tough approach was evident during their preparation matches leading up to the World Cup they are hosting with the US and Canada, going unbeaten in their eight matches in 2026, winning six of those, including a 5-1 thrashing of Serbia in their final game last week.

They are physical in defence, hit with quick transitions and rely on a central striker to hold up the ball for oncoming attackers.

This is what Bafana will be dealing with on Thursday.

Here are their key players:

Raúl Rangel (goalkeeper)

With goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón injured, Aguirre is expected to deploy 26-year-old Rangel of Liga MX club Guadalajara between the sticks because Guillermo Ochoa, in his sixth World Cup, is ageing.

Edson Álvarez (midfielder)

The definitive enforcer and defensive anchor in the midfield, Fenerbahçe strong man Álvarez will be up against Bafana’s key midfielder Teboho Mokoena and his partners. It remains to be seen who will come out on top in this crucial heavyweight clash.

Gilberto Mora (midfielder)

The wunderkind arrives at the tournament with a heavy load of expectation on his 17-year-old shoulders — Mexico’s youngest player at any World Cup and the youngest named in any squad in this tournament. The attacking midfielder, Mexico’s player to look for space between the lines behind the centre-forward, is auditioning in the World Cup for some of the world’s biggest clubs, who are showing interest in the Club Tijuana playmaker.

Raúl Jiménez (forward)

Mexico’s attacking fulcrum and focal point. The veteran Fulham striker will be vital for “El Tri”. He will give many problems to Mbekezeli Mbokazi and his partner in central defence with his aerial ability, physical presence and link-up play.

TimesLIVE