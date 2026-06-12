Broos defends tactics, says Bafana frustrated Mexico for large parts of the game

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Bafana Bafana's Mbekezeli Mbokazi challenges Mexico's Roberto Alvarado in the 2026 Fifa World Cup Group A opening match at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday.

Hugo Broos defended his tactics despite capitulating to a sobering 2-0 2026 Fifa World Cup defeat to co-hosts Mexico in front of a packed and intimidating Estadio Azteca on Thursday.

In the opening match of the tournament, Broos changed formation from his usual back four to a back three and surprisingly left wingers Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi on the bench.

There was also no place for a playmaker like Relebohile Mofokeng or Themba Zwane from the start as fullbacks Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba were pushed up as wingbacks.

Broos stuck to his guns that South Africa were not outplayed by Mexico.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos says there is time to pick themselves up.



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The result means South Africa are under pressure to get something positive from their next Group A match against Czechia in Atlanta next week to stay in contention and progress to the next stage. Czechia suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of South Korea in Guadalajara and both sides are looking to get their campaigns on track.

Broos will be without suspended midfielders Sphephelo Sithole, who had an afternoon to forget, and Themba Zwane after both were shown red cards.

Asked why he went with different tactics, Broos said the move was justified because Bafana managed to frustrate Mexico for most parts of the game.

“If you saw the game, you will know why I did that. For the first 15 minutes the pressure from Mexico was high. After that there was balance in the game and again Mexico became desperate,” the Bafana coach said.

“They didn’t know what to do with the ball any more. The two central defenders were waiting with feet on the ball because they didn’t see the solution. That is the answer to your question of why we played like this today.”

⚽️ 𝔽𝕀𝔽𝔸 𝕎𝕠𝕣𝕝𝕕 ℂ𝕦𝕡 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟞 🏆



🗣️ Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos deliberating on where they need to improve going forward...



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After a demoralising victory where Bafana showed some grit and determination to battle the far more experienced co-hosts — but battled for any sort of fluency otherwise — the coming week will be about picking up the pieces, regrouping and finding a strategy for a win against a Czechia. The Europeans showed themselves to be physical, direct, set-piece brutes in their 2-1 defeat to South Korea in Guadalajara in Thursday’s later game.

“There are seven days and these guys are professionals,” Broos said.

“If you can’t recuperate in seven days, that will be a bit ridiculous. I don’t think that will be a problem. We need the next two days to get over the disappointment and the fatigue.

“From Saturday and Sunday, the guys will be ready again for training and we also have to work on our offensive game because it was not enough today.”

The unavailability of suspended Sithole and Zwane opens up opportunities for other players.

⚽️ 𝔽𝕀𝔽𝔸 𝕎𝕠𝕣𝕝𝕕 ℂ𝕦𝕡 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟞 🏆



🗣️ Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams reflecting on their opening match against Mexico!



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“It is not nice for both players to get red cards. The first red card you have to accept because ‘Yaya’ [Sithole] fouled a player going for the goal and that I can understand.

“The second red card we can discuss because the Mexican player blocked our player. We have to accept the decision of the referee but I think it was a bit too soft to give it.

“We have two players who can’t play in the next game but there are other players who can show the same mentality.”

Sometimes Bafana struggled with the pace of Mexico and Broos pointed to the quality of Fifa’s 15th ranked team, perennial World Cup qualifiers who almost always go to the last 16 but then battle to go further.

“They have players who are quick offensively and quick defensively. The first goal we conceded was their player coming to press our player. That’s the quality of their team.”

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