Milford gain promotion to PSL’s topflight, Magesi relegated

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Menzi Chili of Milford FC celebrates goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 Promotion Playoffs match against Magesi FC at Seshego Stadium in Polokwane, on 13 June 2026.

KwaZulu-Natal now has five teams in the Premier Soccer League’s premier division after Milford FC gained promotion to the big time after holding Magesi FC to a 1-1 draw at Seshego Stadium in Limpopo on Saturday.

Milford went to this final three-team playoff match having already collected six points in their previous three matches that included a 1-0 victory against Magesi at their home ground in Richards Bay last Saturday.

Magesi had collected four points in three matches and needed to beat Milford on Saturday to keep their place in the Betway Premiership.

With this draw Magesi are now relegated to the first division alongside Orbit College, the other PSL outfit that couldn’t avoid the axe at the end of the 2025-2026 campaign.

Magesi looked to be on their way to keeping their top flight status after they got the all-important opener in the 14th minute when Reegan van de Ross delivered an inviting cross which was headed in by Zimbabwean attacker Edmore Chirambadare who was left unchallenged on the far post.

Milford striker Cheswyn Philander missed a good opportunity to find the equaliser for Milford but saw his penalty hitting the crossbar in the 38th minute.

The visitors earned the spot kick after midfielder Menzi Chili’s shot was handled inside the area by Magesi defender Lehlogonolo Mtshali.

Philander’s miss was the biggest chance the KwaZulu-Natal outfit had of finding the equaliser in what was a lively first half.

But Milford’s resilience finally paid off in the 58th minute when their playmaker Chili unleashed an unstoppable ground shot just outside to beat Elvis Chipezeze in Magesi’s goals.

Milford will join Richards Bay in sharing the uMhlathuze Sports Complex as their home venue in Richards Bay in the 2026-2027 season while AmaZulu FC, Lamontville Golden Arrows and Durban City continue to use Durban-based stadiums.