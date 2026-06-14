Socceroos snatch win to spoil Turkey’s return to World Cup stage

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Australia’s Nestory Irankunda celebrates scoring their first goal in the win over Türkiye. Picture: REUTERS

By Pearl Josephine Nazare

Story audio is generated using AI

Australia spoilt Turkey’s return to the World Cup stage after 24 years by securing a 2-0 victory in their Group D opener on Saturday, courtesy of goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe and a rock-solid defence.

The Australians created little but took their chances superbly, while waves of Turkish attacks were repelled by the well-drilled green and gold defence as the Socceroos snatched a victory few would have predicted.

Back at the World Cup finals for the first time since coming third in 2002, Turkey turned to 21-year-old playmaker Arda Güler to shoulder the creative burden for their side, and he got his first shot away in the seventh minute.

That effort flew harmlessly over but the Australians heeded the warning and kept him shackled until the 27th minute when he fired a volley on target that was saved by Patrick Beach.

Australia took the lead on their next attack when the pacy Irankunda chased a ball from Paul Okon-Engstler down the left channel before cutting inside and slotting past Ugurcan Cakir to open the scoring.

Abdulkerim Bardakci almost levelled three minutes later, chesting the ball down and unleashing a swerving shot off the outside of his left boot, but Beach pulled off a superb fingertip save to turn the ball onto the post.

Australia got to the break with their one-goal lead intact, and the pattern of the game started to settle, with Turkey dominating possession and the Socceroos backing off.

Güler was at the heart of most Turkish attacks but was confronted by banks of Australians behind the ball as they conceded space on the flanks to pack the middle of the pitch.

With Turkey throwing everything at the Australian defence in a futile attempt to find the equaliser, they were stunned again when Metcalfe picked up a loose ball and tried his luck from distance, his bouncing shot finding the net in the 75th minute.

The result puts Australia second in the group behind the US after the co-hosts’ 4-1 win over Paraguay on Friday.