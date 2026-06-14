Vilakazi urges Broos to unleash Mofokeng against Czechia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Relebohile Mofokeng during the friendly against Nicaragua at the Orlando Amstel Arena on May 29 2026.

Furious debate continues on how Bafana Bafana must approach their important World Cup clash against Czechia on Thursday in Atlanta, and former Bafana Bafana midfielder Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi has joined the conversation.

Vilakazi, who was in the stadium when Bafana capitulated in their 2-0 loss to co-hosts Mexico at the Azteca Stadium last week, is one of the many voices calling for Broos to give Relebohile Mofokeng a chance.

The strong voices are also calling for a different approach to the one he used in the disappointing loss to “El Tri” that left South Africa’s hopes to reach the last 32 in danger.

An energetic box-to-box midfielder during his prime with Bafana, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, Vilakazi said Broos must ditch the 3-5-2 formation, which backfired spectacularly in the opening game.

Vilakazi said the 3-5-2 formation, which became 5-3-2 when South Africa defended, was ineffective because strikers Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners were isolated up front.

Bafana played with defensive midfielders Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams and Sphephelo Sithole, and Vilakazi said Foster and Rayners did not get enough supply because there was no playmaker.

The South African midfield was on the back foot for most of the game and found it difficult to deal with the Mexicans because Sithole struggled before he was sent off in the second half.

Vilakazi is pleading with Broos to go back to the tried and tested four at the back with Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Ime Okon in central defence and Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba on the left and right.

To add steel in the midfield, Vilakazi said Broos must go with Mokoena, Adams and Thalente Mbatha in defensive roles and install Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis on the wings.

This is an interesting take by Vilakazi because he does not have a playmaker in his team and also due to the fact that Broos has made it clear Mofokeng will play as a No 10.

Up front, he wants Foster to start on the bench and Rayners given another chance in the starting lineup because he is hungrier and has a knack for goals, as he showed for Sundowns last season.

“I am the number one fan of Mofokeng and other young players. You saw Mexico bring in a 17-year-old boy [Mora] in the second half, and our 21-year-old superstar doesn’t start,” Vilakazi said.

Whatever team Broos will come up with in Atlanta, Bafana cannot afford another defeat because that will considerably diminish their hopes of progressing to the last 32.

• Mahlatse Mphahlele is in Pachuca.