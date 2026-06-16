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Lyle Foster of Bafana Bafana controls the ball while being challenged by Johan Vasquez of Mexico in their 2026 Fifa World Cup Group A match in Mexico City last Thursday. Picture:

Bafana Bafana players have rallied behind coach Hugo Broos and promised a better performance in their second match of the World Cup against Czechia in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday (6pm SA time).

Speaking at the team’s hotel in their base in Pachuca, goalkeeper Ricardo Goss and midfielder Thapelo Maseko spoke about the importance of bouncing back stronger.

Goss said he did not expect negative comments about the team from people who have been in the game and from others who have played with some of the current members of the squad.

“It’s just disappointing that there are people who have been in the game and the comments that they give. For some, they are people who you played with, and you don’t expect people who you were with to speak so much negative stuff,” he said.

“It is everyone’s dream to be here at the World Cup; maybe in a way they [the analysts] also wanted to be here. But we are a positive bunch, and you guys have seen that.”

WATCH | MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Bafana players vow to do better against Czechia in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/0MO7vJYN8j — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 15, 2026

Bafana need a positive result against the aggressive Czechs, who are in a similar situation because they lost their opening match to South Korea and are desperate for a win.

Bafana’s team news is that midfielders Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane are suspended, and Broos will be forced into at least one change to his starting line-up.