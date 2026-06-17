South Africa to appeal three-match suspension handed to Zwane by Fifa

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South Africa will appeal the three-match suspension handed out to midfielder Themba Zwane by Fifa.

Zwane received a red card during the closing stages of Bafana’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico at the Azteca Stadium in the opening game of the 2026 Fifa World Cup last week.

He was supposed to be suspended for one match, but Fifa’s disciplinary committee upgraded it to three, shocking Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

This has led to the Bafana coach questioning why Lionel Messi wasn’t sanctioned for stamping on the leg of Aïssa Mandi during Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Algeria on Tuesday.

South Africa to appeal Themba Zwane's three-match suspension.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/F0JRkeRVSx pic.twitter.com/GqLCR3p5f1 — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 17, 2026

“Yes, we will appeal,” Broos said at the pre-match press conference at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday ahead of the clash against Czechia on Thursday.

“I think it was severe, I don’t think it was a red card. When I see what happened with Lionel Messi on Tuesday, I don’t agree.

“There was not even a VAR [video assistant referee] and you can see the Mexican player blocking Themba. He tried to get over him by putting his arm over his shoulder and that’s all he did.

“He didn’t hit him with the elbow. You get a red card for that and a three-match suspension. I am sorry because this is severe.

“I don’t want Messi to get a red card because a player like that has to be on the pitch. We all saw what a wonderful player he is.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he doesn't listen to social media trash. pic.twitter.com/Oi4f2uYAW2 — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 17, 2026

“But what is the difference here? I am a bit frustrated because Themba got a three-match suspension.”

Broos was reacting to a statement by Fifa earlier in the day.

“The Fifa disciplinary committee has imposed the following sanction on South Africa’s player Themba Zwane, who was sent off as a result of a direct red card during the Fifa World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa played at Mexico City Stadium on June 11 2026.

“Three-match suspension for breach under the Fifa disciplinary code. The decision is subject to appeal to the Fifa appeal committee.”

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