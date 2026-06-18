Brave Bafana keep their World Cup dream alive

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By Mahlatse Mphahlele in Atlanta

Bafana Bafana are still alive in the Fifa World Cup after a much-improved performance against awkward Czechia.

They came from a goal down to earn a vital 1-1 draw against the physical European side and remain on course to qualify for the knockout stages of this tournament for the first time.

They earned the vital point from the boot of inspirational midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who showed nerves of steel to beat Czechia goalkeeper Matěj Kovář from the spot with seven minutes remaining on the clock.

The penalty conversion was a response to Michal Sadílek’s goal after six minutes when they caught South Africa napping as they tried to get into the match but they never lost their composure.

South Africa remain bottom of the log with one point from two matches but they could still qualify for the knockout stages if they beat South Korea in the last match in Monterrey next week.

Bafana were not impressive in their opening match against Mexico last week but they turned it on at this venue where a number of their fans were in the stands.

Coach Hugo Broos delivered on his promise of different personnel and approach after he was heavily criticised for a defensive approach in the opening match.

Given that they did not lose this match, you can argue the new formation and choice of players worked because defeat could have put their chances of progressing to the next round in serious danger.

Broos made three changes to the starting line-up as he went with an attack-minded formation with the recall of speedy wingers Thapelo Maseko and Oswin Appollis to the starting line-up.

As part of the changes, Broos sacrificed defender Nkosinathi Sibisi for Appollis, Thalente Mbatha was preferred for suspended Sphephelo Sithole, while Maseko replaced Lyle Foster.

Maseko, who forced the penalty when the ball hit the outstretched hand of Pavel Sulc in the closing stages, played his heart out until he was replaced by Kamogelo Sebelebele.

There was still no place for exciting attacker Relebohile Mofokeng but he came on at the start of the second half for Jayden Adams and was installed in the playmaking role.

There were also impressive performances from Mbebezeli Mbokazi, Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha, Appollis and Iqraa Rayners in this draw where Bafana were on the attack during the referee’s optional time.

As in the opening match, Bafana conceded an early goal when Michal Sadílek put the ball past Ronwen Williams with the South African defence in disarray.

This was reward for Czechia who settled first in the game and launched the first few attacks with South Africa having to defend in their own half during the opening minutes.

South Africa’s first real chance came after 13 minutes when Appollis struck a thunderous shot from outside the box that hit the side netting after a good attacking move.

Though it was a hard-fought point, it came with a huge price as Mokoena will be unavailable in the next match after receiving his second yellow card but Sithole will be available.