Soccer

Broos to ring changes for Bafana’s crucial World Cup clash against Czechia

‘We will be totally different. Our game will be better and we will produce our best,’ says coach

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter, in Atlanta, Georgia

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and captain Ronwen Williams (back, obscured) during their pitch inspection at Atlanta Stadium in Georgia on Wednesday ahead of their 2026 Fifa World Cup game against Czechia on Thursday. (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will ring formation and personnel changes for the crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup clash against Czechia at Atlanta Stadium on Thursday.

Both teams are under pressure as they go into the clash after they lost their opening matches last week, and another defeat will leave their hopes of progressing to the next round in serious danger.

At his pre-match press conference on Wednesday Broos said South African supporters must expect a few changes after his unusual formation in the 2-0 opening-match defeat against Mexico backfired.

“When things go wrong, you try to find solutions to be better,” he said.

“The most important thing is to analyse what went wrong, and we did a good analysis job of the match against Mexico. Two days after the game, we started to prepare for the game against Czechia.”

The coach hit back at critics of his tactics and the team’s performance against Mexico, telling them to “shut up”.

He noted the physical and aerial threat of Czechia.

“They are a totally different opponent to Mexico. They are a physical team and we have to try to do something else.

“We have had good training sessions and we tried a few things. Now it’s up to me to analyse that and put a team on the pitch on Thursday.

“We will be totally different and I have no doubt about it. We will be totally different tomorrow. Our game will be better and we will produce our best and fight for 90 minutes and we will see what the result will be.

“I am confident and we will see tomorrow.”

  • All the World Cup fixtures here
  • World Cup page here
  • All the group profiles here
  • Star player profiles here
  • Bafana news here

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