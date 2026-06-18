MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Broos to change Bafana’s approach against Czechia 

Expect a different look to Bafana Bafana when they take on Czechia in their crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup clash at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday.
South Africa and tough, physical Czechia are both desperate for a win in their second Group A clash (noon in Atlanta, 6pm SA time) to refresh their campaigns and stay on course for the last 32 after South Africa lost to co-hosts Mexico (2-0) and Czechia lost to South Korea (2-1) last week.
MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Bafana coach Hugo Broos to make changes for 2026 Fifa World Cup clash against Czechia. Click on the link to keep up with all the action: https://t.co/0iUWC9coeV pic.twitter.com/gGvWMXxqpN— Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 18, 2026
Bafana coach Hugo Broos told detractors of his strange opening-game tactics and South Africa’s display to “shut up” in his pre-match press conference at the retractable-roof Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, and promised a different approach against Czechia.
Bafana will be without suspended midfielders Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane, who were sent for early showers in the Mexico loss.
Zwane’s tournament seems to be over after his automatic one-game suspension was upgraded by a Fifa disciplinary committee to three matches on Wednesday.
But there is a glimmer of hope for Zwane to play in the last group match against South Korea, or if they go through to the next round, as Bafana coach Hugo Broos said in his pre-match press conference South Africa will appeal the decision.
TimesLIVE
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