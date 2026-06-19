Argentina’s Scaloni faces striker dilemma after opening win

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Argentina's Lautaro Martinez is challenged by Nabil Bentaleb of Algeria in their 2026 FIFA World Cup group match in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday.

By Gabriel Araujo

Argentina returned to training with Lionel Scaloni facing fresh selection dilemmas, after the holders opened their World Cup campaign with a 3-0 win over Algeria, as competition for the striker role again pits Lautaro Martinez against Julian Alvarez.

The starters were back on the training pitch ahead of the second match against Austria on Monday, after only working in the gym on Wednesday, with Martinez having led the line in the opener before Alvarez replaced him in the 55th minute.

Alvarez was the regular starter heading into the tournament, but Scaloni opted for Martinez - echoing their triumphant Qatar 2022 campaign, when the Inter Milan player began as first-choice striker but Alvarez took over from the third match onwards.

Scaloni said before the Algeria game that the Atletico Madrid man had recovered from an ankle issue and was available.

Just another day at the office 😎 pic.twitter.com/NC3INbTCV7 — Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) June 19, 2026

After the match, he highlighted the “incredible physical work” by Martinez in the opener.

“The coach is constantly making decisions — who plays, who doesn’t, who comes on, who comes off,” he said after the match. “Everyone would like to play, but building the team requires 11 players, and you look for the ideal functioning.”

Argentine media and journalists attending Thursday’s training session said Scaloni was likely to pick Alvarez over Martinez for their Group J match against the Austrians.

“Blessed doubts and blessed competition,” former Boca Juniors goalkeeper Carlos Navarro Montoya told Reuters, saying the difficulty of having to choose between the two centre-forwards reflected the quality of the Argentine side.

Everyone would like to play, but building the team requires 11 players, and you look for the ideal functioning — Lionel Scaloni

“Martinez is a brilliant finisher, more of a penalty-area striker, while Julian gives you finishing and presence in the box but also contributes outside it and can be more involved. He may have greater physical intensity when pressing,” Navarro Montoya said.

The debate extends beyond the attack.

There is also uncertainty at right-back, where Gonzalo Montiel started against Algeria but Nahuel Molina, typically the first-choice option, came on at halftime.

Left-back Nicolas Tagliafico also remains a doubt due to a calf injury, with Facundo Medina having deputised against Algeria. The Argentine FA said on Wednesday Tagliafico was working on the pitch and progressing positively.