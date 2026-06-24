World Cup history beckons for coach Hugo Broos and Bafana Bafana 

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos leads a training session as the players warm up at the University Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday's (Thursday morning SA time) final 2026 World Cup Group A game against South Korea at Estadio Monterrey.

Bafana Bafana are highly motivated and prepared to make World Cup history.

After three unsuccessful attempts in France in 1998, South Korea and Japan in 2002 and on home soil in 2010, South Africa are on the cusp of progressing to the knockout stage of the Fifa World Cup for the first time.

However, for this to happen, they must dig deep and beat highly organised, high work rate, classy on paper and superbly drilled South Korea in their final match of Group A at Estadio Monterrey on Wednesday (7pm local time, 3am Thursday SA time).

It will be a contrast of styles, with Bafana more of a possession-based team with speedy wingers, while South Korea rely on tactical organisation, speed and physical strength.

WATCH | Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos talking about the must-win clash against South Korea. Click on the link to read more: https://t.co/DQAJ2PHiij pic.twitter.com/2hVUez9jU5 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 24, 2026

“It‘s a special game for both teams and we know we have to win,” Bafana coach Hugo Broos said in his pre-match press conference at the match venue on Tuesday.

“Being in the second round of the World Cup will be historical for South Africa. This is a big motivation to go out there and win the game.”

He knows how he is going to approach the game, but the vastly experienced Broos was not going to parade his plans in public.

“This is a difficult game because we have to win and the question is: what are we going to do? Are we going for a 100% push in the beginning and maybe try to get a goal, or we go easy [to start]?

Bafana players at Monterrey Stadium. pic.twitter.com/JZgbl0WJnK — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 24, 2026

“It is difficult to choose, but at the same time it is also easy because we have to win the game. I think it is the same question South Koreans are asking themselves, to say: ‘What are we going to do?’

“A draw is enough for them to get to the next round, but that is not easy. Our situation is much easier because we have to do one thing and that’s winning the game and that is something we are going for.”

Broos said Bafana know what they will be up against.

“One month ago, they were a team we didn’t know at all — but we have worked hard over the past few weeks to know the team better. With the technical things you can use, you can find every detail you want about the opposition and we are well informed.

We will see if we can exploit their weaknesses and achieve what we want. If we can do that we have a big chance of winning the match — Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos

“South Korea are a very disciplined team, they run for 90-minutes and everyone knows his role. For us, it will be the question of: how can we stop their qualities and use their weaknesses?

“We have analysed the team and we will see if we can do what we have to do in the game. It’s easy for us because we just have to win the match.

“We will see if we can exploit their weaknesses and achieve what we want. If we can do that,w we have a big chance of winning the match.”

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