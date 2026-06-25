Soccer

Bafana coach Broos hits back at critics after Bafana’s historic win

Coach says World Cup knockout-stage qualification answered doubters after tactical masterclass against South Korea

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports Reporter in Monterrey, Mexico

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams leads the celebrations after they beat South Korea to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2026 Fifa World Cup. (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Story audio is generated using AI

By Mahlatse Mphahlele

After Bafana Bafana stunned South Korea 1-0 to secure a historic place in the knockout stage of the World Cup, coach Hugo Broos couldn’t resist taking a swipe at some “big mouths”.

Broos and his players came under heavy criticism from pundits in the form of some current and former coaches, former players and fans after a battling performance in the 2-0 opening match defeat to Mexico in Mexico City on June 11.

But they have turned things around spectacularly and have momentum going into the last 32 clash against co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles on Sunday (9pm SA time).

South Africa regrouped with a much-improved 1-1 draw against Czechia in Atlanta. On Wednesday (early hours of Thursday morning in SA) at Estadio Monterrey, they produced a controlled and stunning 1-0 win over South Korea with easily their best display of this World Cup.

Bafana’s famous win came courtesy of a goal by winger Thapelo Maseko after 63 minutes, and they closed the game out superbly in the final stages as South Korea went in search of an equaliser that could have taken them to the next round.

It is not all over for South Korea as they face an anxious wait in the coming days to find out if they will go through as one of the best third-place finishers with three points.

Bafana ended Group A in second place with four points behind co-hosts and log leaders Mexico, who beat Czechia in the concurrent game at Estadio Azteca to finish with nine points.

“We played a very good tactical game, and everyone did their job,” said an excited Broos.

“The difference with previous games was that we were dangerous, and that is very important. We had quick players on the pitch, and we used them very well. We found spaces in good moments, but you need that goal.

“We had some chances earlier in the game, and I told the players at half-time that they must believe in themselves and take their chances if they want to win the game.

“That is what happened and I am proud of the performance of my team. I think we gave an answer to the big mouths of last week who said we must change and told us what we must do.

“We did what we had to do and this is the result. I am very happy with my group.”

After the game, Broos dropped to the ground; he explained that emotions got the better of him.

“It was an emotional moment. We came to Mexico and we wanted to survive the group stages. When you start like we did against Mexico, where it was not so good, and you draw with Czechia, you know the last game is a must-win.

“We scored the goal when there was still about 20 minutes to play and it became more and more tense until the last whistle. That was a moment of emotions, not only because we won the game, but because we qualified for the second round.

“It was also because probably it is one of the last games of my career. If you can end a career like I had in this way, I think every coach will dream of it.

“I am here in the situation, and it was an emotional moment.”

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