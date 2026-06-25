Bafana coach Broos hopes historic win over Korea has shut up some ‘big mouths’

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Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams leads the celebrations after they beat South Korea to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

After Bafana Bafana stunned South Korea 1-0 to secure a historic place in the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, coach Hugo Broos couldn’t resist taking a swipe at some “big mouths”.

Broos and his players came under heavy criticism from pundits in the form of some current and former coaches, former players and fans after a battling performance in the 2-0 opening match defeat to Mexico in Mexico City on June 11.

But they have turned things around spectacularly and they have momentum going into the last 32 clash against co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles on Sunday (9pm SA time).

Bafana coach Hugo Broos has a message for 'loud mouths' after win over South Korea.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/PUrWp4dOVI pic.twitter.com/qIOlyPGlEu — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 25, 2026

South Africa regrouped with a much-improved 1-1 draw against Czechia in Atlanta. On Wednesday (early hours of Thursday morning in South Africa) at Estadio Monterrey, they produced a controlled and stunning 1-0 win over South Korea with easily their best display of this World Cup.

Bafana’s famous win came from the effort of winger Thapelo Maseko after 63 minutes and they closed the game off superbly in the final stages as South Korea went in search of an equaliser that could have taken them to the next round.

It is not all over for South Korea as they face an anxious wait in the coming few days to find out if they will go through as one of the best third finishers with three points.

Bafana ended Group A in second place with four points and behind co-hosts and log leaders Mexico, who beat Czechia in the concurrent game at Estadio Azteca to finish with nine points.

🇿🇦 ALL OF US. ALL IN. KAOFELA. 🇿🇦



From the pitch to the dressing room... pure joy! 🎶🙌😎



Bafana Bafana are through to the Round of 32.#SABCSport #AllOfUsAllInKaofela #BafanaBafana #FIFAWorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/tdA6ql3t1G — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 25, 2026

“We played a very good tactical game and everyone did their job,” said an excited Broos.

“The difference with previous games was that we were dangerous and that is very important. We had quick players on the pitch and we used them very well. We found spaces in good moments but you need that goal.

“We had some chances earlier in the game and I told the players at half-time that they must believe in themselves and take their chances if they want to win the game.

“That is what happened and I am proud of the performance of my team. I think we gave an answer to the big mouths of last week who said we must change and told us what we must do.

“We did what we had to do and this is the result, I am very happy with my group.”

👀 𝔻𝕆𝕌𝔹𝕃𝔼 𝕍𝕀𝔼𝕎 👀



Reliving 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 Bafana Bafana 🇿🇦 moment with the double vision you didn't know you needed 🤩#SABCSportFootball #AllOfUsAllInKaofela #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/OdjQsF3W3y — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 25, 2026

After the game, Broos dropped to the ground; he explained that emotions got the better of him.

“It was an emotional moment. We came to Mexico and we wanted to survive the group stages. When you start like we did against Mexico, where it was not so good, and you draw with Czechia, you know the last game is a must win.

“We scored the goal when there was still about 20 minutes to play and it became more and more tense until the last whistle. That was a moment of emotions, not only because we won the game, but because we qualified for the second round.

“It was also because probably it is one the last games of my career. If you can end a career like I had in this way, I think every coach will dream of it.

“I am here in the situation and it was an emotional moment.”

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