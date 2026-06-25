Bafana heroes stun South Korea and make World Cup history

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thapelo Maseko celebrates with teammates after scoring for Bafana Bafana in their 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A win against South Korea at Estadio Monterrey, Mexico.

Bafana Bafana have made history at Estadio Monterrey in Mexico, their 1-0 upset victory of a highly-rated South Korea earning them a place in the 2026 World Cup last 32.

The South Africans progressed past a World Cup group stage for the first time at the fourth time of trying.

Thapelo Maseko’s 63rd-minute goal separated the teams and gave South Africa (four points) second place in Group A to Mexico (nine).

The South Africans squeezed a classy Korean outfit out of the game and took a famous victory.

This is a developing story...

All the World Cup fixtures here

World Cup page here

All the group profiles here

Star player profiles here

Bafana news here

TimesLIVE