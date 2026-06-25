Soccer

Bafana heroes stun South Korea and make World Cup history

South Africans end second to Mexico in Group A and reach World Cup last 32

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter, at Estadio Monterrey

Thapelo Maseko celebrates with teammates after scoring for Bafana Bafana in their 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A win against South Korea at Estadio Monterrey, Mexico. (Julian Finney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images))

Bafana Bafana have made history at Estadio Monterrey in Mexico, their 1-0 upset victory of a highly-rated South Korea earning them a place in the 2026 World Cup last 32.

The South Africans progressed past a World Cup group stage for the first time at the fourth time of trying.

Thapelo Maseko’s 63rd-minute goal separated the teams and gave South Africa (four points) second place in Group A to Mexico (nine).

The South Africans squeezed a classy Korean outfit out of the game and took a famous victory.

This is a developing story...

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  • Bafana news here

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