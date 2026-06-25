Bafana heroes stun South Korea and make World Cup history

Bafana Bafana have made history at Estadio Monterrey in Mexico, their 1-0 upset victory of a highly-rated South Korea earning them a place in the 2026 World Cup last 32.
The South Africans progressed past a World Cup group stage for the first time at the fourth time of trying.
Thapelo Maseko’s 63rd-minute goal separated the teams and gave South Africa (four points) second place in Group A to Mexico (nine).
The South Africans squeezed a classy Korean outfit out of the game and took a famous victory.
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