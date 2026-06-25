WATCH | Celebrations in Mexico and SA streets as Bafana beat South Korea

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Celebrations erupted among the few hundred South Africans in Estadio Monterrey and on the streets of this country after Bafana Bafana beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday morning to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup last 32.
Thapelo Maseko’s 63rd-minute winner in Mexico on Wednesday (Thursday morning SA time) saw Bafana upset fancied Korea and end second in Group A and make history reaching the World Cup knockouts for the first time at the fourth time of asking.
In a short turnaround, South Africa face Canada at Los Angeles Stadium in California on Sunday (9pm SA time) in their last 32 clash.
At the stadium, South Africans attending celebrated wildly with Mexican supporters as both their teams had progressed from Group A. Co-hosts Mexico beat Czechia 3-0 in Mexico City in Wednesday’s concurrent game to top Group A with nine points.
In South Africa, crowds took to the streets to celebrate a famous victory.
Here are some scenes from Mexico and around South Africa:
𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲!— Lim Sports Zone (@LimSportsZone) June 25, 2026
South African and Mexican fans celebrating together after both nations secured their place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 following an unforgettable Group A campaign.#LimSportsZone pic.twitter.com/isjcgtlUjh
🇿🇦 ALL OF US. ALL IN. KAOFELA. 🇿🇦— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 25, 2026
From the pitch to the dressing room... pure joy! 🎶🙌😎
Bafana Bafana are through to the Round of 32.#SABCSport #AllOfUsAllInKaofela #BafanaBafana #FIFAWorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/tdA6ql3t1G
🇿🇦 Celebrating South African football history.— Urban Street Culture SA (@UrbanStreetZA) June 25, 2026
The players, coaches and staff soaking in every moment after a hard-fought journey to the biggest stage in world football.
Togetherness. Belief. Passion. History made. 🇿🇦❤️#BafanaBafanpic.twitter.com/cZ8fPwUeJP
Wits students took over the streets to celebrate Bafana Bafana’s historic win 🇿🇦#Bafanapride #GiantsofAfrica #SouthAfrica #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/M7Tz9Mk9Cg— Vusumzi (@Vusumzi92) June 25, 2026
🇿🇦 Madrugada en Sudáfrica pero no importa! La gente sale hasta en bata a festejar que los Bafana Bafana pasaron de fase por primera vez en un Mundial!pic.twitter.com/Zoe49lkRQ2— Nahuel Lanzón (@nahuelzn) June 25, 2026
Durban is always ready!!!— Proudly South African 🇿🇦 (@SayEntrepreneur) June 25, 2026
Bafana Bafana has made us proud!!! pic.twitter.com/00p755fEot
Johannesburg South Africa after Bafana Bafana for the first time, reaching the FIFA World Cup knockout stage Celebrations 🇿🇦🔥#BafanaPride— Lord_ZA (@itsLord_za) June 25, 2026
giants of Africa pic.twitter.com/Xkr19RMZej
.@WitsUniversity students took over the streets after Bafana Bafana’s historic win! 🇿🇦🔥— MacJordan 👨🏾💻🇨🇦🇬🇭 (@MacJordaN) June 25, 2026
Were you celebrating too?
Where did you watch the game?
Drop a 🇿🇦 if you’re proud of Bafana Bafana, and tag someone who would’ve been in these celebrations! 👇🔥#BafanaBafana… pic.twitter.com/aqlJufawCe
Celebrations in Soweto after Bafana Bafana make history and advance to the group stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Credits: Calvin Dludla pic.twitter.com/HzTLrCJuY0— SABC News (@SABCNews) June 25, 2026
This is what it means for us, Bafana Bafana made us proud. 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 #FIFAWorldCup #BafanaPride #FWC2026 pic.twitter.com/oSgWiUS0vy— ®️ E L E (@ReleGlo) June 25, 2026
- All the World Cup fixtures here
- World Cup page here
- All the group profiles here
- Star player profiles here
- Bafana news here
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