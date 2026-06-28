Bafana are coming home as they are edged by Canada in World Cup last 32

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Stephen Eustaquio scores Canada's late winner past Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams in their FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 clash at Los Angeles Stadium on June 28, 2026.

Stephen Eustaquio scored in added time to reward Canada’s extended pressure with a 1-0 2026 FIFA World Cup last 32 win and send Bafana Bafana out of the tournament.

The South Africans defended bravely, though also at times desperately for the full 90 minutes, but paid for being unable to get their attack functioning against the physical and aggressive World Cup co-hosts.

Overall, Bafana out-performed themselves at the tournament by progressing past a World Cup group stage for the first time despite being the lowest ranked team in Group A, but going further was a step too far.

This is a developing story ...

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