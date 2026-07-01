Spain must turn control into goals against Austria at World Cup

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Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente has problems to solve for the match against Austria. Picture:

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By Fernando Kallas

Spain march into their World Cup last-32 clash against Austria on the back of an unbeaten run of 34 matches, a defence yet to be breached and an old question still nagging at them — what happens when all that possession runs into a locked door?

Luis de la Fuente’s European champions face Ralf Rangnick’s Austria, who are making their first World Cup knockout appearance in 44 years after finishing runners-up in Group J, with Spain carrying momentum and a mild tactical headache.

The Spaniards topped Group H with two wins and a draw, taking seven points from a possible nine, after Friday’s bruising 1-0 win over Uruguay. It was progress, but not perfection.

Spain have looked secure at the back, with goalkeeper Unai Simón going 429 minutes without conceding at the World Cup. Yet their opening 0-0 draw against Cape Verde in Atlanta offered an early warning that control alone may not be enough.

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Against one of the tournament’s debutants, Spain had 74% possession and 27 shots, but only seven were on target. Cape Verde sat deep, kept their lines tight and invited Spain to solve a puzzle with precious few gaps. The Spaniards failed to do so.

For Spain, the pattern was uncomfortably familiar. Their 2022 World Cup campaign ended on penalties after a 0-0 draw against Morocco, another match in which possession failed to produce goals.

With their pacey wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams arriving at the World Cup nursing hamstring injuries sustained in April, De la Fuente started Gavi and Ferran Torres on the flanks against Cape Verde, but the lack of width slowed Spain’s circulation and made their attacks predictable.

Spain attempted 39 crosses in that match and completed only eight as they moved the ball neatly between defence and midfield but struggled to penetrate the final third.

Morocco celebrate after qualifying for the Round of 16 stage of the World Cup after beating the Netherlands on penalties. (Eloisa Sanchez/Reuters)

They responded with a convincing 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia, but Uruguay posed a different challenge.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side turned that match into a physical battle, leaving Spain with injury concerns over Williams and Yeremy Pino. Williams felt discomfort in his right leg, while Pino suffered a shoulder injury.

Though initial fears were more serious, both diagnoses offered encouragement, with the pair potentially available again if Spain reach the quarterfinals.

Austria are expected to use similar tactics, deploying a low block and daring Spain to break the deadlock. But they are unlikely merely to admire Spain’s passing carousel.

Rangnick’s side have already made history by reaching the knockout stage, but Spain’s task is clear: keep their clean-sheet streak alive and prove they can unpick a defensive lock.