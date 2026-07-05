Deschamps keeps his cool as France survive Paraguay’s provocation to reach quarters

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Kylian Mbappé celebrates scoring a penalty in France's 2026 FIFA World Cup last 16 win against Paraguay at Philadelphia Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

By Ian Quillen and Fernando Kallas

After France survived a contentious World Cup round of 16 clash with a 1-0 victory over Paraguay, French manager Didier Deschamps tried to take the high road.

France somehow ended the match with all three bookings from Uzbek referee Ilgiz Tantashev despite Paraguay being the team who sat deep and defended.

But that state of affairs was expected from Deschamps and his side on a sweltering afternoon that was the hottest match of this World Cup.

“I’ve seen a lot of things,” Deschamps said. “I have prepared the players. The players were expecting this game.

KYLIAN MBAPPE PENALTY GOAL FOR FRANCE vs PARAGUAY !!



🏟️ View from the stands



France vs Paraguay#FIFAWorldCup #PARFRA pic.twitter.com/vydbSNK6S2 — StatPad Football📊📈📉 (@StatPadFootball) July 4, 2026

“I do not want to criticise Paraguay. Each team plays the way they want. But there were some insults from the other bench which I could have done without.

“The most important is by the end of the game that there were no disagreements and that we [did not] get another card.

“We got three yellow cards with a lot of fouls. I’m not saying that we did not make any fouls, but there were a lot from both teams.”

Manu Koné, Bradley Barcola and Michael Olise were the booked players. Admirably, France goal-scorer Kylian Mbappé avoided joining them despite persistent Paraguayan provocation.

Asked whether it showed growth for France’s 27-year-old captain, Deschamps replied that Mbappé has always behaved maturely for the national team.

“There was a lot of media saying that he has evolved. I don’t want to contradict myself, but Kylian has an image for you that is far from reality.

Désiré Doué goes down after this challenge in the box 👇



After a closer look, the referee points to the spot ⚽



📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup2026 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/U5WW3yFX33 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) July 4, 2026

“I don’t want to lie. I’ve said from the first day that he had this spirit. He gave all the athletic efforts. He’s a great top-notch player on the pitch. But when he speaks, he speaks for the entire group.”

Until Mbappé’s 70th-minute penalty, earned by the excellent dribbling of substitute Désiré Doué to incite Diego Gomez’s clumsy challenge, there remained a chance France would follow Germany out of the tournament at the hands of Paraguay, in the process ending Deschamps’ 14-year managerial tenure.

Deschamps insisted he never dwelt on it.

“I’m going to be clear. I will never think of that. The only feeling that I have is to do everything for [the team] to work in the best way.

“The last game could have been four years ago or eight years ago. They could have told me you’ll go home. It’s like that.

There was a lot of media saying that he has evolved. I don’t want to contradict myself, but Kylian has an image for you that is far from reality — Didier Deschamps

“I have a positive philosophy. With my staff, we’re going to do everything to win. But we know this is football. Sometimes you lose. But you give it your all, then your head will be all right.”

Mbappé’s second-half penalty earned France a hard-fought victory in scorching heat at Philadelphia Stadium, sending them into a quarterfinal against Morocco.

In an ill-tempered, cagey match, France found the breakthrough in the 70th minute after substitute Doué was tripped by Gomez during a run into the box.

The referee awarded the penalty after a VAR review.

Mbappé converted the spot kick, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

The goal was Mbappé’s seventh of the World Cup, drawing him level with Argentina’s Lionel Messi as the tournament’s top scorer.