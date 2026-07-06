Soccer

Merino strikes late as Spain edge Portugal to reach World Cup quarters

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to announce his international retirement following Portugal’s exit

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Mikel Merino celebrates scoring Spain's late winner in their 2026 FIFA World Cup last 16 victory against Portugal at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Monday. (Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Substitute Mikel Merino scored in added time as Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup last 16 on Monday, sending his side into the quarterfinals while extending their run without conceding a goal.

Merino struck in the 91st minute at Dallas Stadium after fellow substitute Ferran Torres slipped a through-pass behind Portugal’s defence.

European champions Spain recorded another clean sheet as Portugal were eliminated from the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to announce his international retirement following Portugal’s exit.

Spain face the US or Belgium in last eight.

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