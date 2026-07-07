Argentina stage stunning late comeback to see off Egypt

By Trevor Stynes
Holders Argentina survived a huge scare and staged an amazing comeback with three late goals to earn a 3-2 win over Egypt on Tuesday that sent them through to the World Cup quarterfinals.
Enzo Fernandez headed the winning goal three minutes into stoppage time at Atlanta Stadium from a Lautaro Martinez cross to stun Egypt who thought they had at least taken the champions to extra time.
𝐄𝐧𝐳𝐨 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐧á𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐳 🫨🇦🇷— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) July 7, 2026
He completes the comeback for the World Champions in Atlanta 😤🏆#DStvFIFAWorldCup2026 | #EverythingCanWait pic.twitter.com/iyXcR91aaC
Cristian Romero pulled one back for Argentina with 11 minutes remaining from a free header and Lionel Messi levelled the tie four minutes later with a blistering strike from inside the area.
Egypt went in front in the 15th minute, Yasser Ibrahim getting ahead of his marker Lisandro Martinez to power a header into the far corner.
⚽️ 𝔽𝕀𝔽𝔸 𝕎𝕠𝕣𝕝𝕕 ℂ𝕦𝕡 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟞 🏆— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) July 7, 2026
🥅 ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: Egypt have doubled their lead against Argentina!
🇦🇷 0⃣➖2⃣ 🇪🇬
🚨 LIVE
📺 SABC 3
🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #FIFAWorldCup #AllOfUsAllInKaofela pic.twitter.com/bu4ryyJAHY
Messi’s penalty was saved by keeper Mostafa Shobeir, the Argentina captain’s second miss from the spot in the tournament.
Mostafa Zico had a goal ruled out but went on to double Egypt’s lead with 23 minutes left.
Argentina will meet Switzerland or Colombia in Saturday’s quarterfinal in Kansas.
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