Pochettino says US was ‘not good enough’ against Belgium

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US coach Mauricio Pochettino feels his team should have done better but declined to blame off-field distractions for their poor performance against Belgium.

By Rory Carroll

Seattle — US coach Mauricio Pochettino said his side failed to show their true level in a crushing 4-1 defeat by Belgium in the World Cup round of 16 on Monday, but he declined to blame off-field distractions for the co-hosts’ exit.

Roared on by a fervent home crowd in Seattle and buoyed by impressive wins in the group stage and round of 32, the US had entered the match with the belief they could upset a Belgium team many considered vulnerable.

Instead, Pochettino’s side produced their most hesitant display of the tournament and were punished by a clinical Belgian outfit.

“We didn’t show our real quality as a team,” Pochettino said after the match. “We never connected with the game. Belgium were better than us, and that’s it.

“It was a very bad day. It wasn’t our day, collectively or individually. In a tournament like the World Cup, when that happens in a knockout stage, you are out and you need to go home.”

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The US briefly appeared to have found a foothold when Malik Tillman scored to make it 1-1, but Belgium quickly regained control, leaving Pochettino frustrated by his team’s inability to build on the equaliser.

“Even when we scored, in the next action we conceded,” he said. “Normally you cannot concede in that moment.”

Pochettino rejected suggestions that controversy surrounding Folarin Balogun’s availability, after Fifa suspended his red-card ban and Belgium’s appeal was dismissed, had affected the team’s performance.

“We were not good enough today. We don’t need to find excuses,” he said. “All that was happening around was around, but it wasn’t a situation that affected us.”

Pochettino’s contract expires after the World Cup, and he said no decision had been made on whether he would continue.

“Now is a moment to rest a little bit, to think, to have conversations and then see what the decision is from the federation and from us,” he said.

Despite the heavy defeat, Pochettino defended the team’s progress, saying the US had taken major steps in the past year.

“We need to keep improving,” he said. “But I am proud. I think we settled the principles for the future.”