Right subs at the right time were key in Swiss win over Colombia: coach Yakin

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Ruben Vargas celebrates scoring the winning penalty with his Switzerland teammates after their 2026 Fifa World Cup last-16 shoot-out victory against Colombia at BC Place in Vancouver on Tuesday. Picture:

Switzerland stayed patient and benefited from the right substitutes at the right time to edge past Colombia on penalties on Tuesday and reach the World Cup quarterfinals, Swiss coach Murat Yakin said.

The shoot-out at BC Place in Vancouver swung in Switzerland’s favour when their goalkeeper Gregor Kobel saved Cucho Hernandez’s penalty after Davinson Sanchez had earlier hit the crossbar for Colombia.

Substitute Ruben Vargas then converted the winning spot-kick for Switzerland to beat the South Americans 4-3 after a game that finished 0-0 after 120 minutes.

He was one of several substitutions, including that of forward Cedric Itten a few minutes earlier and Zeki Amdouni a little later, that refreshed the Swiss frontline after the 87th minute.

Nerves of steel 💪⚽



Rubén Vargas buries his penalty to settle the clash against Colombia 🙌#SSFootball | #DStvFIFAWorldCup2026 | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Z7jjDEznjm — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) July 7, 2026

“It was difficult in the beginning but we stayed in it and showed great mentality,” Yakin said.

“Then I brought on the right players at the right moment. In the end it was important for the players who scored the penalties to be on the pitch then.”

Vargas, who came on in second-half stoppage time, kept his cool a little later to send his team through to their first World Cup quarterfinal since 1954. Earlier fellow substitute Amdouni had calmly converted his penalty.

“It was just amazing to see him smash that [Vargas penalty] in. I was so relieved and happy,” Yakin said. “This is a historic moment. We have reached the best ever for the Swiss team but the trip goes on.”

Even before the game Yakin had to improvise with midfielder Johan Manzambi ruled out with an injury he suffered in training on Monday. Yakin said replacement Ardon Jashari did a good job.

“Every little decision was important. Every piece of the puzzle fit,” the coach said.

"I don't really want to see my centre-halfs taking penalties until 7th or 8th" 🗣️



Jay Bothroyd on centre-backs from Switzerland and Colombia missing in the penalty shootout 🎯 pic.twitter.com/q1FI17h0gT — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 8, 2026

“The absence of Johan was a bitter blow but we did well as a team. We knew it was a historic match, round of 16 and a chance to be part of the last eight is not an everyday event.

“We are getting into the flow and have to slowly process what has happened. It was an unbelievable victory. We had to stay very patient but we put in a top performance today so I am very happy with my players.”

Vargas, whose team had lost their previous shootout at the Euro 2024 quarterfinals to England, felt no nerves, he said.

“I had to believe in myself. I felt very safe and very secure. It was amazing I could score the decisive penalty.”

Switzerland will face Argentina in their quarterfinal, who staged a thrilling comeback to beat Egypt 3-2 earlier on Tuesday.

We are getting into the flow and have to slowly process what has happened. It was an unbelievable victory — Swiss coach Murat Yakin

Vargas blasted the winning spot kick for Switzerland after a game that finished 0-0 after 90 minutes on Tuesday.

The two sides created few scoring chances in a tense tactical battle.

Jhon Lucumi hit the crossbar with a header from a corner for Colombia in extra time.

Davinson Sanchez hit the crossbar with his penalty for Colombia in the shootout.

Manuel Akanji fired the third kick for Switzerland high over the bar before Cucho Hernandez had his shot saved for Colombia.

The game was the last of the World Cup on Canadian soil.

Reuters