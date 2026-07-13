Messi set for long-awaited first England clash in World Cup semifinal

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Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal with Julian Alvarez in the round-of-16 match against Egypt in Atlanta on Tuesday. Picture:

Lionel Messi has spent more than two decades carving a path through international soccer, facing every World Cup-winning nation from Brazil to France, but one notable opponent has always been missing from the list: England.

That will change on Wednesday when Argentina meet the European side in a World Cup semifinal in Atlanta, a heavyweight clash Argentina’s football association described on its website as “the match fate owed Messi”.

The 39-year-old soccer magician has played Brazil, Uruguay, Germany, Italy, Spain and France during his career, but never crossed paths with England.

The closest he came was when Argentina was scheduled for a friendly in Geneva in November 2005, the last time the two sides faced each other.

Argentina lost 3-2 as Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen, who scored twice, overturned goals from Hernan Crespo and Walter Samuel. Messi, however, missed out after being sent off on his international debut against Hungary earlier that year.

“It’s special because they’re a great team, a powerhouse, and it’s always nice to play a team like that, a match of this kind,” Messi told reporters after Argentina’s 3-1 quarterfinal victory over Switzerland in extra time on Saturday.

“We need to rest because we come from a lot of wear and tear, which the group obviously feels, and arrive in the best possible condition to keep doing what we’ve been doing: competing,” he said.

Argentina survived a third consecutive dramatic knockout match after defeating Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time in the round of 32, and staging a comeback to beat Egypt 3-2 in the last 16 after trailing 2-0 with 11 minutes remaining.

Messi contributed with an assist for Alexis Mac Allister’s opening goal against Switzerland, but it was the first World Cup match since Argentina’s 2-0 group-stage win over Poland at Qatar 2022 in which Messi did not score.

“England can outrun Argentina but they have that little genius Messi. They all play for him. Everyone should be excited,” BBC pundit Micah Richards said. “Marking him is impossible because he doesn’t run back.”

The England clash will add another chapter to one of soccer’s most emotionally charged rivalries, shaped by decades of sporting drama and political tension, while giving Messi a place in a fixture that has produced some of Argentina’s most enduring soccer memories.