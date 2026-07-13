New Liverpool boss Iraola wants more signings as club begins rebuilding

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By Rishabh Jaiswal

New Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola is impatient to sign more new players as the Premier League side sets out to improve on last season’s campaign.

Liverpool, who finished fifth last season, have so far signed centre-back Jeremy Jacquet from Stade Rennais and winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna before the 2026-27 season.

“Obviously, we have signed two players already, but we need more players. We know this. The club is working on this,” Iraola said at his first press conference as manager on Monday.

“I, as a coach, selfishly want the players here from day one to train from preseason. But we know football doesn’t work like this. The club is working hard to get those signings.”

The Spaniard, who joined Liverpool in June after Dutchman Arne Slot was sacked, faces the challenge of reviving the side’s fortunes while also having to cope without Mo Salah, their primary source of goals for much of the past decade.

He also acknowledged that he would have to find solutions to coping with the long-term injuries to Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni.

A former Spain international who played for Athletic Bilbao in 2003-15, Iraola took charge of Bournemouth in 2023 and last season guided them to sixth place in the Premier League and into the Europa League.

At the south-coast club, he garnered praise for implementing a high-pressing, progressive style of football, centred on attacking swiftly.

Iraola, 44, said he might have to adapt some aspects of his approach in his new role, the highest-profile job of his managerial career, after speaking to the Liverpool players and staff about what had worked well in the past for them and what could be improved.

“I think it is different. I have the advantage that the players probably already know what we are going to demand in terms of style of play.

“But we will have time to know each other. It is one thing to know a player, to ask him what positions he feels comfortable [in], where he sees himself — because I am asking him these questions. But after I see them, I will do some tests in preseason, I will feel things and I will make decisions from there.”

Iraola said he understands the gravity of his new role and is ready for it.

“I want to think so. I understand. Until I go through certain experiences, I will not fully know.

“I am here to experience those situations; I am ready for it. I understand this is a massive experience. Everything I say will be under scrutiny, and you have to be aware of mistakes.

“I wouldn’t like to be too careful; I am not going to live in a bubble.”

Liverpool begin the new season away to Newcastle on August 23.

Manchester United have signed Brazil midfielder Andrey Santos from fellow Premier League side Chelsea on a deal until June 2031.

United have reportedly paid an initial fee of £48m for Santos, with a further £2m potentially payable in add-ons.

“To be honest, since I was young, I have dreamt of this moment. The history, the responsibility that comes with this badge, that’s why I’m here,” Santos, 22, said in a video shared by United on social media.

Santos joined Chelsea in 2023 and had loan spells at Brazilian Serie A side Vasco da Gama, Nottingham Forest and Strasbourg before returning to Stamford Bridge for the 2025-26 campaign.

He made 43 appearances for Chelsea last season.