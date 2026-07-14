Relebohile Mofokeng hails growth at Orlando Pirates, pens emotional farewell

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Relebohile Mofokeng dons his champions' jersey after Orlando Pirates clinch the 2025-26 Betway Premiership title against Orbit College at Mbombela Stadium on May 23 2026.

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Relebohile Mofokeng has penned a heartfelt farewell to Orlando Pirates as he leaves for a career in Europe at Belgian top-flight outfit Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Titled “This is not goodbye”, the burgeoning 21-year-old midfielder, who starred for Bafana Bafana at the World Cup last month, spoke about the honour of representing the Soweto giants, where the Transnet School of Excellence product came up through the youth ranks.

The playmaker moves to Belgium on the back of playing a major role in Pirates unseating previous eight-times-in-succession Betway Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns for the title last season. That was Bucs’s first championship since 2011-12.

“I write this message with a heart full of gratitude, pride and emotion as I bid farewell to Orlando Pirates Football Club,” Mofokeng penned in a six-page Instagram post.

“Representing this great institution has been one of the greatest honours of my life. From the moment I first wore the Orlando Pirates badge, I understood the responsibility, history and privilege that comes with representing Orlando Pirates.

“Every training session, every match, every victory and every challenge has shaped me as a footballer and as a person.

“To the chair [Irvin Khoza], board, management and everyone involved in the leadership of the club, thank you for believing in me, investing in my development and providing me with the opportunity to fulfil a dream that many young footballers aspire to achieve.

“To the coaches, technical team, medical staff and all employees behind the scenes, thank you for your guidance, dedication, sacrifice and unwavering support throughout my journey. Your contribution often goes unseen, but it never goes unappreciated.

“To my teammates, thank you for the brotherhood, the memories, the battles we fought together and the moments we celebrated as one family. I will forever cherish the relationships we built and the lessons we shared.

“To our sponsors and partners, thank you for your continued support of the club, the players and the broader Orlando Pirates family. Your investment and belief in this institution help make our dreams possible.

Every time Relebohile Mofokeng speaks, you can’t help but smile.



He’s well-mannered, humble and carries himself with so much maturity.



A truly well-raised young man. Thank you Orlando Pirates.



I genuinely want him to succeed so badly because he’s the future.



Royale Union… pic.twitter.com/SYZpcPBxnn — Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) July 2, 2026

“And most importantly, to the Orlando Pirates supporters — the Ghost — thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your passion, loyalty and unwavering support have inspired me every time I stepped onto the pitch. Through the highs and the challenges, you stood by us and I will forever be grateful for the love you have shown me. Wearing this badge in front of you was a privilege I will never take for granted."

Mofokeng stressed the growth he underwent at the Buccaneers.

“As I embark on a new chapter in my career, I do so carrying the values, memories, and experiences that Orlando Pirates has given me. This club will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will always be proud to have been part of its rich history and tradition.

“This is not goodbye, but rather a thank you for an unforgettable journey.

May Orlando Pirates continue to achieve greatness and bring joy to its millions of supporters around the world. — Relebohile Mofokeng

“I will always respect and honour everything the team has done for me. I arrived at Orlando Pirates as ‘Rele’, I leave as Relebohile Mofokeng. Being part of the team has not only made me a better player, but a better person also.

“May Orlando Pirates continue to achieve greatness and bring joy to its millions of supporters around the world.

“Thank you for everything. With gratitude and respect, Relebohile Mofokeng.”

Promoted back to Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League in 2021, Royal Union are enjoying a revival after many years spent in the lower leagues.

They won the 2024-25 league title and were runners-up in 2025-26.