Spain battle past 10-man Argentina in extra time to be World Cup champions

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Ferran Torres celebrates with teammate Nico Williams after scoring Spain' extra-time winner in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final victory against Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday.

By Karolos Grohmann

Spain needed an extra-time goal by substitute Ferran Torres to edge past 10-man defending champions Argentina 1-0 to win the World Cup final on Sunday.

Torres broke the deadlock early in the second half of extra time at New York New Jersey Stadium, firing home on the rebound to give the European champions their second World Cup title.

Argentina were down to 10 men when Enzo Fernandez was dismissed with a second booking in second-half stoppage time.

The Argentines were toothless in attack and did not have a shot on or off target for 115 minutes.

At 65 years old, Spain’s Luis de la Fuente became the oldest World Cup-winning coach.

𝐒𝐏𝐀𝐈𝐍'𝐒 𝐌𝐀𝐆𝐈𝐂 𝐌𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 🤩🌟



Ferran Torres breaks the deadlock in New Jersey 🇪🇸💥



📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup2026 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/tP3AKFRKyO — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) July 19, 2026

Argentina’s 39-year-old captain Lionel Messi became only the second player to feature in three World Cup finals and also the oldest outfield player to feature in a final.

A brief brawl erupted at the final whistle when Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes shoved Spain’s Gavi to the ground as the European champions’ substitutes rushed onto the pitch to celebrate their 1-0 win on Sunday.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni intervened to cool tempers down at the end of a fierce encounter.