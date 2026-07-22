Banyana star Salgado puts nasty Wafcon injury behind her as she aims for gold

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Banyana Banyana midfielder Gabriela Salgado, third from left, hopes for her maiden Wafcon title in Morocco after shaking off a nasty leg injury. Picture:

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Banyana Banyana’s Gabriela Salgado insists she has put the nasty injury she sustained in the semifinals of the most recent Women’s African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) against Nigeria in Casablanca last July behind her as she hunts for her first Wafcon crown in Morocco.

A shoulder injury saw Salgado miss the 2022 Wafcon, in which Banyana lifted the trophy for the first time in Morocco.

At the most recent Wafcon in the same nation last winter, the 28-year-old Banyana forward fractured her left tibia in the semifinals against Nigeria as they eventually settled for a disappointing fourth spot.

With this year’s Wafcon running from Sunday to August 16, in Morocco yet again, Salgado has made it clear that she is over the severe leg fracture that soured Banyana’s already-disappointing Wafcon campaign last year, aiming for her first title.

“Injuries are part of the game … I’ve been back with the team for a while now, so my injury is no longer in my mind. I am just happy to be on the field,” Salgado said. “It took a lot of mental strength for me to be here today, returning to Wafcon. I had to have a good mentality and put in the work. The past setbacks motivate me to go for that gold medal.”

Banyana are in Group B with Tanzania, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso. The four Wafcon semifinalists secure direct World Cup qualification, while two additional spots are determined via play-offs. The next World Cup will be hosted by Brazil next winter.

Banyana’s Wafcon Group B fixtures

(all at Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca, SA time)

July 27 vs Tanzania (6pm)

July 31 vs Ivory Coast (6pm)

August 4 vs Burkina Faso (9pm)

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