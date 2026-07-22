Motsepe blindly loyal to Infantino, backs under-fire Fifa president

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Patrice Motsepe came out in support of under-fire Fifa president Gianni Infantino on Wednesday, thanking him for the “most successful World Cup in history”.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) president was speaking at a press conference in Sandton where he announced greatly increased prize money for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations that starts in Morocco on Sunday.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas joined a list of major international figures, including Uefa executive committee members and 72 members of the European parliament, who have called for Infantino to step down after a 2026 World Cup that, while the most financially successful, was arguably also the most controversial.

The awarding of the inaugural Fifa Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump at the final draw in December was followed by several controversies at the tournament that concluded with Spain’s win in the final against Argentina in New Jersey on Sunday.

👏 High praise from CAF President Patrice Motsepe, who says Gianni Infantino and FIFA delivered the most successful FIFA World Cup ever.#GhanaSoccerNet pic.twitter.com/OmwwYU9RAd — Ghanasoccernet.com (@Ghanasoccernet) July 22, 2026

These included outlandishly expensive tickets, Somali referee Omar Artan being denied entry into the US to officiate at the World Cup, the controversial treatment of Iran’s national team and the overturning of a suspension by Fifa for red-carded US player Folarin Balogun at the behest of Trump.

Motsepe’s endorsement appeared to be a confirmation that Africa’s hugely influential voting bloc will support Infantino in next year’s Fifa presidential election.

Ending his address before questions, Motsepe offered his support for Infantino, thanking him for a successful World Cup.

“I want to thank Gianni Infantino for the excellent work he’s done and thank Fifa, thank Mattias [Grafström, secretary-general of Fifa], for hosting the most successful Fifa World Cup in the history of the competition. They did good work, I’m very proud,” he said.

“What Gianni has done is to contribute towards increasing the number of African teams [from five to 10] and that’s enormously important.

“Gianni Infantino has been a loyal friend and has remained loyal to Africa. He has also been loyal to me. As we look to the future, whoever succeeds me must continue to build strong partnerships. We need a FIFA President who is as loyal to Africa and as committed to the… pic.twitter.com/T05Lw4S3J6 — Kwabena Mensah (@benkymens) July 22, 2026

“We have to be smart in Africa, we need partners, we’ve got to work together with the other confederations — it’s very important because sometimes we need their votes.

“Gianni Infantino has been loyal to Africa, he’s been loyal to me. You need to have a president of Fifa who is as committed to African development and growth as Gianni Infantino is.”

Motsepe was pressed on the controversies that surrounded the tournament. He was asked to clarify if he was voicing his backing for Infantino as the Fifa president has come under fire elsewhere.

“What is important is more what we discuss in private. I always look at the heart of a person. We are all human, we all have weaknesses and frailties and we all make mistakes. But what I like is the deep love for football, the deep commitment to football in the world by Gianni, the support for Africa.

“There are some of the issues we have discussed, including some you have raised, and I’m satisfied he has always shown the deepest commitment.

“There are rules in Fifa and we all have to respect those. The people in Fifa who took the decisions you refer to, there are some there with enormous integrity.

“… It’s about what the perception of ordinary people on the continent is of what we do. And it’s important that [in] Caf, and I know in Fifa as well, we are all committed to make sure that in the minds of ordinary people we are seen as people who uphold governance and ethics at the highest levels.”

Africa has the second-biggest voting representation for Fifa elections, 54 after Europe’s 55. With the continent having traditionally voted as a united bloc, that makes Africa’s support hugely influential for a presidential candidate.

Motsepe was asked to clarify if his verbal support for Infantino would translate into Caf backing the incumbent in the elections at the 77th Fifa congress in Morocco on March 18 2027.

“We took a decision and I personally support Infantino. He’s not just a good friend, he’s a loyal friend. He’s loyal to Africa and, again, I come from a different background where, when people have been loyal to you, you never stab them in the back,” said Motsepe.