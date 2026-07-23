Arsenal and Barcelona beef up squads

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By Agency Staff

Arsenal have signed Greece forward Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge on a long-term contract, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

The 24-year-old joins the North London side for a reported fee of £3m, according to British media reports, a record for the Belgian Pro League.

“I need some time to realise it, I think! It’s absolutely amazing to sign for such a big club, the champions of England. I’m very proud to be part of this team for the next season,” Tzolis said in a statement.

Tzolis arrives after an impressive two-year spell with Club Brugge, where he made 108 appearances in all competitions, scoring 43 goals and providing 45 assists.

He helped the club regain the Belgian Cup in 2025 and was named the Belgian Pro League Player of the Season as they clinched the league title this year.

The Greece international began his professional career with PAOK before earning a move to Norwich City in 2021. During his three-year stint in England, he made 14 Premier League appearances before his move to Belgium in 2024.

Tzolis has represented Greece at various youth levels and made his senior debut in October 2020, going on to earn 34 caps for his country.

At the same time Barcelona signed German winger Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund on a deal until 2031, the La Liga club said on Thursday.

Financial details were not disclosed by the clubs, but media reports said the deal was worth €22m plus add-ons and includes a sell-on clause.

“FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of forward Karim Adeyemi, who has signed a contract with the Catalans until 2031,” Barcelona said.

Karim Adeyemi in action. Picture: (Mark Smith)

Adeyemi joined Dortmund in 2022 from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg and made 146 appearances for the Bundesliga club, scoring 36 goals in all competitions.

The 24-year-old reunites with Hansi Flick, who handed him his senior debut for the Germany national team during the coach’s two-year spell in charge.

Adeyemi is renowned for his scintillating pace, having set a Bundesliga speed record by clocking 36.65 km/h in Dortmund’s 5-1 win over Freiburg in the 2022-23 season.

Adeyemi becomes Barcelona’s second attack-minded signing of the transfer window after the arrival of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

He joins the Spanish champions amid a reshaping of their forward line following Robert Lewandowski’s move to Chicago Fire and Marcus Rashford returning to Manchester United after his loan spell at the Catalan club.