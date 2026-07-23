Fomer Sundowns coach Mosimane confirms his interest in Bafana job

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Pitso Mosimane speaks during the launch of his book, 'Pitso Mosimane Youth Football: Coaching Manual', at Sandton Southern Sun in Johannesburg on July 23 2026. Picture:

Pitso Mosimane has made it clear he is interested in the Bafana Bafana coaching job.

The hugely experienced former SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly (Cairo) coach, who turns 62 on Sunday, suggested he was not as impressed as some at the team’s performance under incumbent Hugo Broos. Mosimane strongly suggested he could take Bafana to a higher level.

The coach said he was among a few candidates already spoken to by the South African Football Association (Safa) as a “succession plan” to Broos.

Mosimane reversed his position stated in 2019 that he would not return to working for Safa, who he served as national coach from 2010-12.

'Offers are there,' - Pitso Mosimane considers returning to the dug-out.



WATCH interview after he launched his youth coaching manual.https://t.co/sqoqgPfm6L pic.twitter.com/hgJX9bLZbr — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) July 23, 2026

Broos has been behind a revival for long-ailing Bafana, steering them to a best finish in 24 years — the semifinals and bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024 and qualifying for a first World Cup in 16 years since hosting the event in 2010 and as first qualifiers in the 24 years since 2002.

The 74-year-old Belgian, whose contract expires this month, announced some time ago he would retire from coaching after the World Cup. However, Safa and the coach are believed to be considering a possible short-term extension through the qualifiers for and finals of the 2027 Afcon in East Africa in June and July next year.

Bafana made history going past a World Cup group stage for the first time last month, though that came in the new 48-team format, up from 32 teams. South Africa exited with a last-gasp 1-0 defeat to co-hosts Canada in their last-32 clash in Los Angeles.

Mosimane, speaking as he launched his book, Pitso Mosimane, Youth Football: Coaching Manual, in Sandton on Thursday, was asked if he would be interested in the Bafana job.

“I don’t know when the contract [for Broos] ends, is it available or not, but I know the federation has spoken to a lot of us about somebody to come in for a succession plan,” he said.

The next chapter of youth football starts now.



Introducing the Pitso Mosimane Youth Football Coaching Manual, a practical resource designed to empower coaches, support parents, inspire communities and shape the next generation of footballers.



Because creating the player of… pic.twitter.com/t5UZI9MhlK — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) July 23, 2026

“[Safa asked], ‘What do you want, what are you going to do, what’s your plan, how do we take Bafana to a better level?’

“We are always saying we want to leave the jersey at a better place. There’s room for improvement.

“I left Sundowns [in 2020] with the [2016] Champions League; did they get the second one [after me]? They did. So every level can be reached, can be improved.

“It’s not the first time we qualified for the World Cup. Carlos Queiroz did it. It’s not the first time we [did well in] Afcon. Clive Barker won it.

“So we can maybe talk about going into the next stages of the knockouts; yes, that we can celebrate. But being in the semifinals, quarterfinals [of Afcon], we have done that, let’s be honest.

“So that bar is high, but it has been achieved before. We cannot just say, ‘Oh, it’s a high bar and all that’. I mean, I left Sundowns, I had won the treble and they have won the league how many times after that?

Offers are there every time. It’s time now, the preseason, some teams haven’t settled on their coaches. This is the time; they need to look now. — Pitso Mosimane

“We can all do it. So no-one is really indispensable or [it’s a case of], ‘What are we going to do [if they leave]?’

“I mean come on, we can do a little bit better, right? Yes. With [Carlos Alberto] Parreira [who Mosimane was assistant to], we never lost to Mexico, right? We were 1-0 up until the 80th minute [in the 1-1 2010 World Cup opening game at FNB Stadium].

“So really, it’s not something where you have to say how high the bar is. We have beaten Morocco, we have beaten Nigeria, we have beaten Ghana. So let’s also be realistic about what has happened.”

Mosimane confirmed he is in the market for a coaching job.